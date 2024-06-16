Gadgets Weekly: Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series and more

Technology companies Samsung, Asus, Toshiba, Xiaomi, and others launched computers, smart TVs, mobile phones, accessories and more this week (June 10-16, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Samsung QLED 4K TV series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
The new Samsung premium 4K TV come in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. They boast Quantum Dot technology to deliver crisp clear content with vibrant colours on the display. It comes with Pantone Validation certification, a trusted third-party authority on colour fidelity in TVs, computers, displays, and smartphones in the industry.
Samsung's new TV series also comes with a 4K upscaling technology, which can boost any average quality content to high-resolution video. It houses Q-Symphony sound technology, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), optimising display for gamers.
Also, it features Quantum HDR that allows a wide range of contrast in cinematic mode to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
The new TV's retail box also comes with a SolarCell Remote that can operate without the need for batteries. In addition, AI Energy Mode provides energy-saving benefits. Its price starts at Rs 65,990 in India.
BenQ TK710 4K UHD HDR Laser Projector
Photo Credit: BenQ
It can project up to 100-inch screen size with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) resolution from just 2.5 metres. It can support a peak brightness of 3,200 ANSI lumens.
It supports a 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95 per cent Rec.709 wide colour gamut to deliver really good image depth, clarity and colour accuracy.
It comes with a dedicated HDR gaming mode, which promises ultra-low input lag as low as 4.16ms at 1080p full HD quality with 240Hz refresh rate.
Its laser light source comes with a warranty of up to 30,000 hours. It costs Rs 3,49,000.
Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
It boasts 360-degree hot air circulation technology for healthy cooking at home. It houses a powerful 1500W motor and it works with a 9-blade fan for rapid and even heat distribution, to perfectly cook the food.
For precise temperature control and maximum efficiency, Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L utilizes NTC temperature control technology. It supports 6 pre-set cooking modes-- grill, fry, bake, defrost, roast, and reheat.
It features a non-stick coating on the Air Fryer to prevent food from sticking or burning. This ensures the post-meal cleanup process is less cumbersome compared to other air fryers. It costs Rs 5,999.
Toshiba Smart Google TV (C350NP).
Photo Credit: Toshiba
The new Toshiba smart TV boasts a 4K LED display. It can also boost the video quality with Artificial Intelligence-powered 4K Upscaling technology. It also houses REGZA Engine ZR which promises to deliver vibrant and life-like colours on the screen.
It also supports Dolby Vision, MEMC, Super Contrast Booster, Color Re-Master technology, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTSX technologies to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
It features Sports Mode to offer clear quality live action on the field. It also supports Game mode to offer optimized rendering capabilities and minimal input lag, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience. It also supports gaming features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and e-ARC.
Additionally, the new TV comes with Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band 2.4G+5G, HDMI, and USB Media Player.
Toshiba Google TV is being offered in four sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch-- with prices starting at Rs 27,999.
Wakefit Zense Regul8 smart mattress.
Photo Credit: WakeFit
It comes with a smart system that can automatically adjust temperature upwards and downwards based on sleep duration and the best practices recommended by the latest sleep research studies.
Users can also manually control the temperature between 15 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius. It comes with five pre-set modes-- neutral, cold, warm, ice and fire.
The new mattress is compatible with all types of bed furniture material. And, it is 60 per cent more energy efficient than a 1.5 ton A/C. It costs Rs 44,999. It can pre-booked for Rs 499.
Wakefit Track8.
Photo Credit: Wakefit
The company also launched Track8, an AI-powered non-wearable (contactless) sleep tracker that gives precise and detailed insights about one’s sleep patterns. It can track sleep stages (deep, light and REM: Rapid Eye Movement), respiratory rate, snoring, movement, and overall sleep quality and get an aggregated sleep score. It costs Rs 10,499. It can be pre-booked for Rs 499.
Asus ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502 series.
Photo Credit: Asus India
Both the Asus laptops come with military-grade certification. The computers' flat hinges are tested for up to 30,000 open and close operations. Even the display-panel lid has undergone stress tests dealing up to 25kg of force, keys tested 10 million times, and spill-proof keyboard and I/O ports tested up to 5,000 times of plug-in and out.
They come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with dual exhaust vents for accelerated cooling and performance. It is integrated with Iris Xe graphics card, and supports up to 40 GB of upgradable RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.
Asus computers also feature the new NumberPad 2.0 and support mouse functionality. Also, they come with Dirac audio tuning, dual-array microphones with ASUS two-way AI noise-cancelling technology and software employing machine learning to eliminate background sounds.
They feature dual USB-C ports with 65W USB-C PD charging, full-size rigid RJ-45 ports with status LEDs, USB-A ports and a HDMI port.
Asus' new laptops will be available with prices starting at Rs 36,990.
HMD 110 series.
Photo Credit: HMD India
They come with sturdy build quality and feature curved corners. The new phones support auto call recording, MP3 Player, and wired and wireless FM radio.
They house a 1000mAh battery and can deliver long battery life. In standby mode, it can last for up to 18 days.
The USP of the new HMD phones is that they support the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to carry out instant digital cash transactions. They support up to nine Indian languages.
The only difference between the 105 and 110 is that the latter features a VGA camera with dual-LED flash.
HMD 105 costs Rs 999 and the HMD 110 is priced Rs 1,199.
