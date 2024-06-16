Gadgets Weekly: Samsung 2024 QLED 4K TV series and more

The new Samsung premium 4K TV come in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. They boast Quantum Dot technology to deliver crisp clear content with vibrant colours on the display. It comes with Pantone Validation certification, a trusted third-party authority on colour fidelity in TVs, computers, displays, and smartphones in the industry.

Samsung's new TV series also comes with a 4K upscaling technology, which can boost any average quality content to high-resolution video. It houses Q-Symphony sound technology, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), optimising display for gamers.

Also, it features Quantum HDR that allows a wide range of contrast in cinematic mode to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

The new TV's retail box also comes with a SolarCell Remote that can operate without the need for batteries. In addition, AI Energy Mode provides energy-saving benefits. Its price starts at Rs 65,990 in India.