Gadgets Weekly: Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore, Elite earbuds and more

As part of Google for India initiative, Google.org has pledged generous funds to Central Square Foundation and Rocket Learning.

It is providing $4 million (approx. Rs 33.65 crore) in grant funding to Central Square Foundation to help uplift the AI literacy baseline for more than 50 lakh students, educators and parents across the country.

"As AI increasingly continues to deeply influence our lives, there will also be an impact on the future of education, and hence there's an urgent need to equip our communities with the knowledge to engage with AI thoughtfully. The AI Literacy initiative aims to empower over 5 million students, parents, and educators on the meaningful and responsible use of AI. CSF is proud to anchor this ambitious initiative, collaborating with academic institutions and ecosystem organizations to drive widespread AI literacy and ensure informed engagement with AI across India's educational landscape," said Shaveta Sharma-Kukreja, CEO & MD, Central Square Foundation.

Further, Google.org is also launching a Fellowship programme through Rocket Learning, an Indian non-profit focused on Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Here, a team of Google employees will join Rocket Learning for 6 months to provide full-time, pro-bono (free service) support to help build ‘Saheli’, a cost-effective, scalable generative AI-powered learning study buddy for children.

The coach will aim to customise the learning journeys of 3-6 year olds across the country, assisting Rocket Learning’s target to improve the numeracy and literacy skills of millions of children in underserved communities across the country.

“We’re thrilled to receive funding and pro bono support from Google.org to enable all children in India to reach their fullest potential and boost their collective IQ. With the support of the Fellows, we are eager to deepen our understanding of personalized learning's impact and are committed to making quality early education accessible to every child," said Vishal Sunil, CTO and Cofounder at Rocket Learning.