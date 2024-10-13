Gadgets Weekly: Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore, Elite earbuds and more

Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore.
Credit: Sony India
It comes with planar magnetic drivers, which ensures the user hear every detail with a lossless, lightning-fast PlayStation Link™ wireless connection.
It can also ensure friends hear the user loud and clear through two hidden microphones equipped with AI-enhanced noise rejection.
With a full charge, it can last for up to five hours of battery life from the earbuds, and up to 10 hours more via the charging case. The new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will be available for Rs 18,990.
Sony PlayStation Pulse Elite
Credit: Sony India
It promises lossless audio quality and supprt lightning-fast and stable PlayStation Link wireless connection.
It boasts a fully retractable microphone, which can ensure the the other players in the multi-person squad hear the user loud and clear through with an AI-enhanced noise rejection feature. Plus, it can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with single full charge.
It also supports quick charging too. The Pulse Elite for Rs 12,990.
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE.
Credit: Sennheiser
It houses The 37mm drivers and comes with optimised Hybrid ANC technology, which promises to deliver an immersive audio experience, blocking out distractions the moment the user put them on.
It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint feature. With this tech, can Accentum earbuds can connect to two devices such as smartphone and laptops for managing both work and play with one headphone.
With a single charge, the earbuds can last for up to 50 hours.
The company has also introduced BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle is specifically designed to pair instantly with Sennheiser’s Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Sennheiser BTD 600.
Credit: Sennheiser
It comes in handy to pair the wireless headphones to a Windows PC or a Mac device.
Accentum Wireless SE comes along with the BTD 600 and is exclusively available on the official brand webshop and Amazon for Rs 13,990.
Sennheiser BTD 600 can also be bought separately for Rs 5,990.
Reliance JioFinance app.
Credit: Reliance Jio
Earlier this year, Reliance Jio in collaboration with BlackRock launched beta version of the JioFinance app in May in India. Since its launch, more than 60 lakh people had installed the beta app. Now, after months of testing, final version of JioFinance app is available to all in India.
With the app, users can apply for personal loan on Mutual Funds, home loans (including balance transfer), and loan against property.
Also, users can open an account on Jio Payments Bank Ltd. (JPBL) digitally in under five minutes. With this, users can transact cash-less payments through UPI (Unified Payment Interface), do mobile recharges. They can even pay credit card bills as well.
The JioFinance app also offers up to 24 insurance plans spanning a comprehensive suite of life, health, two-wheeler and motor insurance online.
The new JioFinance app is available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio.
Google offers mentorship programme to local startups in India.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
As part of Google for India initiative, Google.org has pledged generous funds to Central Square Foundation and Rocket Learning.
It is providing $4 million (approx. Rs 33.65 crore) in grant funding to Central Square Foundation to help uplift the AI literacy baseline for more than 50 lakh students, educators and parents across the country.
"As AI increasingly continues to deeply influence our lives, there will also be an impact on the future of education, and hence there's an urgent need to equip our communities with the knowledge to engage with AI thoughtfully. The AI Literacy initiative aims to empower over 5 million students, parents, and educators on the meaningful and responsible use of AI. CSF is proud to anchor this ambitious initiative, collaborating with academic institutions and ecosystem organizations to drive widespread AI literacy and ensure informed engagement with AI across India's educational landscape," said Shaveta Sharma-Kukreja, CEO & MD, Central Square Foundation.
Further, Google.org is also launching a Fellowship programme through Rocket Learning, an Indian non-profit focused on Early Childhood Development (ECD).
Here, a team of Google employees will join Rocket Learning for 6 months to provide full-time, pro-bono (free service) support to help build ‘Saheli’, a cost-effective, scalable generative AI-powered learning study buddy for children.
The coach will aim to customise the learning journeys of 3-6 year olds across the country, assisting Rocket Learning’s target to improve the numeracy and literacy skills of millions of children in underserved communities across the country.
“We’re thrilled to receive funding and pro bono support from Google.org to enable all children in India to reach their fullest potential and boost their collective IQ. With the support of the Fellows, we are eager to deepen our understanding of personalized learning's impact and are committed to making quality early education accessible to every child," said Vishal Sunil, CTO and Cofounder at Rocket Learning.
iTel Flip 1 feature phone.
Credit: iTel
It comes in retro clamshell design language. It has two panels and is held by a sturdy hinge in the middle. The top display serves as a full-fledged 2.4-inch screen and the second panel serves as on-screen button layout.
It is basically a feature without a physical keypad. The latter is replaced with touch-sensitive display panel, which can be used to type messages and navigate through the settings of the phone.
On the back, it has faux leather cover panel with VGA (Video Graphics Array) camera with LED flash at the top. It has a 2,700mAh battery and can last a whole day under normal usage. It costs Rs 2,499.