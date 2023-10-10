Android 14: Key features of Google's latest mobile OS

Google has begun rolling out the new Android 14 to Pixel phones and other brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi have announced to bring it to their devices soon. Already, they have begun beta testing the software.

The latest Android 14 series comes with really good value-added features including customisation, enhancement to photograpyh and also promises to improve the battery life and performance of the old eligible devices.

Android 14: Key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS

More Personalisation options: Android 14 is taking Material You customisation to the next level by allowing more control to the device owner to unleash his/her creativity to set up wallpaper, style, and colour palette theme to buttons and backgrounds.

It brings new, curated lock screen templates for fonts, widgets, colors, and formats that best match the user's taste.