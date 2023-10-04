Apple brings NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and more to Arcade

Last month, we saw the launch of James Bond-inspired Cypher 007 spy thriller game on Apple Arcade.

In October, Apple is bringing four new gaming titles- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and Crossword Jam+.

With the new exclusive NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, we see the return of NBA legend Allen Iverson as the cover athlete.

“Celebrating 25 years of NBA 2K, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition pays tribute to where it all began. Allen Iverson, NBA 2K’s very first cover athlete when the franchise launched in 1999, is back to lead us into a new era of basketball gaming. This year’s installment offers more ways for fans to play with all-new modes like the Endorsement, new ways to express themselves with MyPLAYER and MyCOURT customisations, legendary showdowns with the greatest fantasy team challenge, and so much more,” said Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts’s president.