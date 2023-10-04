Apple brings NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and more to Arcade

Last month, we saw the launch of James Bond-inspired Cypher 007 spy thriller game on Apple Arcade.
In October, Apple is bringing four new gaming titles- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and Crossword Jam+.
With the new exclusive NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, we see the return of NBA legend Allen Iverson as the cover athlete.
“Celebrating 25 years of NBA 2K, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition pays tribute to where it all began. Allen Iverson, NBA 2K’s very first cover athlete when the franchise launched in 1999, is back to lead us into a new era of basketball gaming. This year’s installment offers more ways for fans to play with all-new modes like the Endorsement, new ways to express themselves with MyPLAYER and MyCOURT customisations, legendary showdowns with the greatest fantasy team challenge, and so much more,” said Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts’s president.
Later this month, Jeopardy! World Tour+ (by Uken Games) is set make its debut on October 6. Players will be play the America’s popular quiz game show on their Apple devices. They will be able to truly compete with real people around the world. It has thousands of categories and he/she can earn bragging rights as they climb the leaderboards to become Jeopardy! World Tour champion.
The popular game Cut the Rope 3 (by Paladin Studios), which has registered more than 1.6 billion downloads on multiple platforms around the world, is scheduled to launch on Apple Arcade next week on October 13. Here, players have to explore uncharted territories with the game’s protagonist, Om Nom, and cute little Nibble Nom. Throughout the journey, players will come across adorable monsters and take them to amazing places locations and face challenging puzzles. By solving them all, they’ll find new species of Nommies and become the ultimate explorer.
Another game Crossword Jam+ (by PlaySimple Games) is coming on October 20. As the name suggests, it is crossword puzzle game, but with beautiful interface. It offers natural sceneries (collected from around the world) in the background so that players are relaxed while playing the game. However, as the players goes higher levels, it will get harder and you have to be at the top of your game in terms of word skills.
Besides the new titles, existing popular games such as Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder are slated to get new updates this month. Players will get holiday special features, Halloween-themed treats with Mama, new Halloween Blade in the Abandoned Dojo to slice up fruits, and more.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.