Apple MacBook Pro M3 review: Powerful and versatile

Like the latest iPhone 15 Pro (review) models, the MacBook Pro M3 supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a first for Mac devices. This will greatly enhance the gaming experience. Graphics-rich games will be able to render more accurate shadows and reflections to create more realistic environments and be able to deliver an enhanced gaming experience on a PC way better than any other competing brands in its class.

MacBook Pro can also connect with accessories such as controllers and is able to deliver the ultimate gaming experience on par with a console when connected to 4K/8K smart TVs.

The powerful machine is best suited for high-duty tasks such as DNA sequencing on Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW and creative video editing.

Our review unit is powered by Apple M3 silicon with an 8-core CPU (4 x performance cores + 4 x efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, 100GB/s memory bandwidth, and 16-core neural engine. It has 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage.

I, as a journalist tried simple video editing on Movie Maker and have to say, the native editing app worked smoothly. The entire process from lining photos and video clips to finally completing the project was a delightfully smooth experience.

If you are an amateur vlogger or aspiring artist planning to do any documentaries, this is the best machine to let loose your creativity.

It supports Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW, Video decode engine, Video encode engine, ProRes encode and decode engine AV1 decode.

Add to that, Apple is offering 90-day free trial on Final Cut Pro. For music artists, there is a similar offer on Logic Pro too. Both are really good feature-rich editing tools in the industry.

With M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, MacBook Pro can deliver even better performance on all possible frontiers.

With the new macOS Sonoma, Apple has introduced a lot of new features. It brings Game mode, a first for Mac devices.

Once enabled, it can further lower audio latency with AirPods with MacBook Pro and significantly reduce input latency with popular game controllers like those for Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

With the new Continuity feature, people with iPhones can share their screens on Macs.