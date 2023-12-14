Apple to bring 'stolen device protection' feature to iPhones soon

Apple earlier this week rolled out the iOS 17.2 update with new features such as the Journal app for mental well-being, new translate option for action buttons, spatial video capability for iPhone 15 Pro models, and more.

Now, it has released iOS 17.3 beta for developers giving a sneak peek at upcoming new features and one particular security feature -' Stolen Device Protection'- for iPhones, has got everyone excited.

Apple has a pretty solid security mechanism to trace misplaced iPhones and if it is beyond recovery, users can even erase its content remotely through the Find My app.

With the new 'Stolen Device Protection' feature, iPhone owners will get more control and also time to trace the lost device.

When activated, the thief, even if he/she knows the device's passcode won't be able to immediately change Apple ID password or device's passcode or replace Face ID/Touch ID or even turn off Find My app or try to change the recovery phone number or key for minimum of one hour.

And, the user will be asked to use only Face ID or TouchID for all money-based transactions or to apply for any virtual credit card or make purchases or set up another device. Also, if a thief tries to open saved online accounts on the browser too, he/she will be asked to log in only through the biometric security feature of the device.