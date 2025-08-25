<p>2027 is a big year for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-leases-27-lakh-sq-ft-in-bengalurus-embassy-zenith-for-rs-63-cr-a-month-3686321"> Apple</a>, as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the iPhone (Gen 1). It is one of the game-changing products, which not only helped boost the Cupertino-based technology major's revenue, but also transformed the smartphone industry for good.</p><p>As Apple inches closer to the big milestone, it has embarked on a mission to 'reinvent' iPhone design. Over the next three years, Apple will introduce three new iPhone variants.</p><p>Citing <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-08-24/apple-to-launch-iphone-17-pro-iphone-17-air-in-september-iphone-fold-next-year-mepmzpcj">reliable sources</a>, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that the company will kick off its first big change this year with the iPhone Air, which will succeed the iPhone 16 Plus. The latter was a value-for-money device which offered a good balance of features in terms of a big display and long long-lasting battery.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p>This September, Apple will be bringing an all-new iPhone Air (may probably come with a numerical prefix '17' ). As the name suggests, it will sport a super slim design with just 5.5mm thickness. Due to the design limitation, Apple may remove the physical SIM slot.</p><p>Also, Apple is said to incorporate a new advanced high-energy-density battery cell, which can store more power and occupy less space compared to conventional phone batteries used in the current crop of premium phones.</p><p>The device may sport a 6.55-inch display, and feature a just a single camera module on the back.</p>.<p>In 2026, the foldable iPhone is expected to come with a compact book-style design, not clamshell like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip model. It will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series, but in a smaller size.</p><p>It will feature a 5.5-inch cover screen, and when unfurled, it can spread up to 7.8 inches wide (diagonal). Samsung Display is said to be one of the major suppliers of foldable display panels for Apple.</p>.It's confirmed! Apple's first Bengaluru retail store set to open in early September.<p>And, the display will have high durability similar if not better than current crop of premium phones with bendable screens. It is expected to have a smooth foldable panel without any discernible crease in the middle.</p><p>Also, the hinge will be made of sturdy materials to support multiple fold operations per day and be able to serve the customer for several years, similar to standard phones.</p><p>The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a total of four camera sensors. One each on the coverdisplay and a inner screen. And, a dual-camera module with LED flash on the back.</p><p>And, interestingly, Apple is said to bring back Touch ID to the iPhone. Apple had ditched it in favour of FaceID, first introduced with iPhone X (ten) in 2017. Since then, all premium iPhones have featured only the face-based biometric security feature. </p><p>The Touch ID was continued only in the budget iPhone SE series, and the SE (3rd gen) launched in 2022 was the last of its kind. Now, the fingerprint-based security feature is making a comeback with the foldable iPhone.</p><p>In 2027, Apple's special 20th anniversary mobile, which is likely to be called iPhone XX (twenty) will come with a new design. Since 2020, Apple has been offering the iPhone with a rectangular chocolate bar design, but with the iPhone XX, it will have rounded edges on all sides with a curved glass display.</p><p>The new design will complement Apple's new Liquid Glass UI of iOS 26, which is slated for release next month. It will have a layered translucent user interface, which is very refreshing compared to the current version.</p><p>The device will feature a fast and powerful Apple processor, a bigger battery and more.</p>.Google Photos: New AI-powered Remix feature can turn an image into 3D art.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>