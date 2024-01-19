Apple Vision Pro is up for pre-order in US

As promised, the Vision Pro, Apple's first-ever spatial computer is now up for pre-order. But, initially, it will be available in the US.

Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (around Rs 2,90,784) with 256GB of storage. There are also two more options-- 512GB and 1TB-- for $3,699 (approx. Rs 3,07,337 and $3,899 (roughly Rs 3,23,955), respectively.

Apple is also offering accessories such as extra battery packs, light seals and the travel case priced at $199 (around Rs 16,534) each. For additional straps, you have to shell out another $99 (approx. Rs 8,225) a piece.

For ZEISS Optical Inserts for just reading, buyers have to spend $99 (roughly Rs 8,227) extra. And, for other customization with prescriptions, it can be customised for $149 (approx. Rs 12,382).

The new Vision Pro is slated to hit stores on February 2 in the US. And, it is widely reported that Apple may expand the availability of its spatial computer to global markets before the start of World Wide Developer Conference 2023 (around June) event.