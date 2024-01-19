Apple Vision Pro is up for pre-order in US

As promised, the Vision Pro, Apple's first-ever spatial computer is now up for pre-order. But, initially, it will be available in the US.
Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (around Rs 2,90,784) with 256GB of storage. There are also two more options-- 512GB and 1TB-- for $3,699 (approx. Rs 3,07,337 and $3,899 (roughly Rs 3,23,955), respectively.
Apple is also offering accessories such as extra battery packs, light seals and the travel case priced at $199 (around Rs 16,534) each. For additional straps, you have to shell out another $99 (approx. Rs 8,225) a piece.
For ZEISS Optical Inserts for just reading, buyers have to spend $99 (roughly Rs 8,227) extra. And, for other customization with prescriptions, it can be customised for $149 (approx. Rs 12,382).
The new Vision Pro is slated to hit stores on February 2 in the US. And, it is widely reported that Apple may expand the availability of its spatial computer to global markets before the start of World Wide Developer Conference 2023 (around June) event.
Apple Vision Pro headgear.
Photo Credit: Apple
The new Vision Pro resembles a premium skiing goggle. It is made of high-quality glass and metal along with an array of several cameras.
In the teaser video shared by Tim Cook (below), it shows the making of the Vision Pro. The glass flows into the custom aluminum alloy frame that curves around the user’s face.
It is crafted in a modular design, which allows for a tailored fit to accommodate a wide range of sizes to precisely fit on people’s face and head structure.
It also features a Light Seal, which is made of a soft textile and also comes in a range of shapes and sizes.
The Vision Pro's headgear features soft flexible straps to ensure audio (delivered via dual-driver speakers) remains close to the user’s ears, while a Head Band — available in multiple sizes — is three-dimensionally knitted as a single piece to provide cushioning, breathability, and stretch.
Apple says the band is secured with a simple mechanism, making it easy to change to another size or style of the band.
The two inner display panels are made of micro-OLED technology and come packed with 23 million pixels. Each size of a postage stamp comes with a wide colour and high dynamic range.
The new Vision Pro headset.
Photo Credit: Apple
And, those with long sight and other vision correction issues, will have to use ZEISS Optical Inserts to ensure visual fidelity and eye-tracking accuracy.
Similar to the Touch ID and Face ID on Apple devices, the Vision Pro comes with a new Optic ID authentication system. It can analyze the user’s iris to unlock Vision Pro, autofill passwords, and complete payments with Apple Pay.
At launch, Apple Vision Pro owners will have more than 150 3D movies to enjoy immersive viewing experience.
