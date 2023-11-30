Best of 2023: Top apps and games on Google Play Store in India

Search engine giant Google on Thursday (November 30) announced the list of best apps and games on Play Store in 2023.
While e-commerce, well-being, and self-care apps are popular among Android device owners, there was a marked increase in people playing games in India.
Here are the best apps on the Google Play Store in India:
Best app of 2023 (India): Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
We’re delighted to secure the Google Play Best of 2023 awards for Best App in India and Best App for Personal Growth'. Level Supermind echoes our team's dedication to mental performance. Anchored in timeless principles, our app integrates heritage with modernity for a global audience. Launched 1.5 years ago, the app thrives on ingenuity and a commitment to global mental fitness. This recognition validates our pursuit of excellence, resonating with our tagline, SuperCharge the Mind. The journey has just begun, heralding a transformative path for personal growth on a global scaleAayush Anand, Co-Founder, Level Supermind
Users’ Choice App of 2023 (India): THAP: Your Happiness Gym
THAP was founded with a vision to change India’s relationship with mental healthcare, aiming to normalize conversations about mental health and encourage people to enhance their mental well-being. Google Play played a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life, extending our reach, and equipping us with invaluable analytics to understand our users' needs. We are thrilled to win the Best App for Good and Users' Choice award in India. There is no greater validation than when our users discover genuine value in the solutions we've crafted. This recognition fuels our determination to continue pushing boundaries, ensuring mental health is within reach for everyoneNatasha Sagar, CEO, THAP (The Happiness Project)
Best for Fun:
1) Dashtoon: Comics & Manga
2) Pepul, Social Media from India
3) Threads, an Instagram app
This recognition is a testament to the incredible support and engagement from our wonderful users, investors, community, and well-wishers. We’re glad to see our vision of building a Made in India social media app by a humble team come to life and receive phenomenal love, helping users globally connect safely with like-minded people and share their interests. Google Play has been instrumental in taking an app started from a small town (Trichy) in India to reach audiences across the world. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to taking new strides in our mission of building a modern, safe Social Networking platform from IndiaSuresh Kumar Gunasekaran, Founder and CEO of Pepul
Best for Personal Growth:
1) AmbitionBox - Salary & Reviews
2) Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm
3) Study Abroad with upGrad
Best with AI:
1) Stimuler- IELTS Speaking Coach
2) SwiftChat by ConveGenius
Best Everyday Essentials:
1) BabyCloud
2) Infinity Learn - Learning App
3) NEWME-Freshest Fashion Fastest
Best Hidden Gems:
1) Blissclub - Women's Activewear
2) Cashflo: Easy Expense Tracker
3) Unsweetened Beauty - Skincare
It is an incredible honour for Unsweetened Beauty to be selected for Google’s Best of 2023 awards. We created Unsweetened Beauty to revolutionise the way that people shop for products and we are blessed to have a community of 50,000+ users in such a short time. Our vision is to match every user to the right products, not just in the beauty category but across all wellness categories. We dream of a world where every shopper makes a confident purchase based on their Match Score. We are grateful to Google Play for giving us a platform to reach so many users and helping us provide the best user experience possibleArthi Benjaram, Co-Founder, Unsweetened Beauty
Best App(s) for Good:
1) Autism BASICS: Learning app
2) Earth5R- The Environmental App
3) THAP: Your Happiness Gym
We at Wellness Hub are honoured to see our vision of creating a holistic app for kids with Autism and their caregivers recognized as Google Play Best App for Good. Our journey began with a simple belief: every child with special needs deserves a customized learning experience as every child is unique, and every caregiver deserves support to guide their child's growth. Leveraging Google Play's robust platform, we've created an app that not only engages the child but offers caregivers the tools to become adept educators themselves. This award is not just a recognition of our app's impact but a testament to the resilience and potential of the special needs community. It fuels our commitment to innovate and expand our horizons, making quality expertise accessible to all.Rakesh, co-founder of Wellness Hub, creators of Autism Basics: Learning app
Best Multi-device App:
1) Spotify: Music and Podcasts
Best for Watches:
1) Audible: Audio Entertainment
2) WhatsApp Messenger
Best for Tablets:
1) Canva: Design, Photo & Video
2) Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
2) Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
Best for Chromebooks
1) Evernote - Note Organizer
2) FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
3) Wideo
Best gaming apps on Google Play Store in India
Best Game of 2023 (India): Monopoly GO!
Users’ Choice Game of 2023 (India): Subway Surfers Blast
Best Made In India: Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR
Best Multiplayer:
1) Call of Dragons
2) Road to Valor: Empires
3) Undawn
Best Pick Up & Play:
1) Campfire Cat Cafe
2) Mighty Doom
3) Monopoly GO!
Best Indies:
1) Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games
2) Kurukshetra: Ascension
3) Vampire Survivors
This is the stuff we live for! Making players happy and receiving their appreciation is every game developer's dream. Kurukshetra is a bold bet on the fusion of Indian content and core gaming, and we are delighted to see the results. Studio Sirah will continue to innovate and break more boundaries with future games! Thank you to Google and our fantastic player base for enabling this outcomeAbhaas Shah, Co-Founder, Studio Sirah.
Best Story:
1) Honkai: Star Rail
2) Lost Words: Beyond the Page
3) MementoMori: AFKRPG
Best Ongoing:
1) Battlegrounds Mobile India
2) EA SPORTS FCTM Mobile Soccer
3) Pokémon GO
Best on Play Pass:
1) Linea: An Innerlight Game
2) Magic Rampage
3) Silly Royale -Devil Amongst Us
Best Multi-device Game:
1) Call of Dragons
Best for Tablets:
1) Call of Dragons
2) Doomsday: Last Survivors
3) Viking Rise
Best for Google Play Games on PC
1) Asphalt 9: Legends
