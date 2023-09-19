Dyson Zone set to launch in India next month

In March 2022, Dyson unveiled the company's first-ever headphones-- Zone- series with air purifying capabilities. It finally made its select global regions in March earlier this year and now, it is on the way to the Indian market.
Dyson has announced to launch the Zone series headphones on October 4 in India.
Dyzon Zone: Key aspects you should about the upcoming gadget
With miniature speaker drivers and innovatively designed electronic components, mechanical systems, materials, and acoustics, Dyson Zone promises to deliver good audio with less distortion.
Besides offering good sound, Dyson Zone comes with an advanced purifier system to deliver clean air. The company has incorporated compact compressors in each earcup to draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth channeled through the non-contact visor.
Furthermore, the filtration system and air delivery mechanism in the Dyson Zone are said to be engineered specifically to tackle such tasks. Precision-engineered compressors, spinning at up to 9,750 rpm, draw air through the dual-layer filters. The negatively charged electrostatic filter media captures ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction, to an efficiency of 99% for particles as small as 0.1 microns.
And, filters are capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction whilst a potassium-enriched carbon layer captures city gas pollutants such as NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) and SO2 (Sulfur Dioxide).
Apparently, the company took more than six years to develop potable headphones with air-purifying capabilities. Now, it is finally coming to India.
