Gadgets Weekly: BenQ GV31 TV project, Sony Float Run earphones and more

Technology companies Tecno Mobile, Portronics, Panasonic, Timex, BenQ, Sony, and others launched new smartphones, TV projector, earphones, smartwatch, accessories, and more this week (January 1-7, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
BenQ GV31 projector
It can project a screen upto 120-inch in full HD (1080p) resolution and it also supports 4K content.
The GV31's Free Angle Projection allows up to 135 degrees of flexibility, so the owner can watch content on the screen even while lying in bed. Also, it boasts fast autofocus and automatic vertical keystone correction.
The new GV331 TV projector.
Photo Credit: BenQ
It comes equipped with 16W (8Wx 2) 2.1 channel speakers featuring extra bass. The projector can also do double duty as a Bluetooth speaker as well.
It comes with Android TV integration and also has Netflix pre-installed. Users can install several other OTT apps including Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, and more.
The GV31 supports USB-C port. With this, users can plug in compatible USB storage, deliver power, or connect to a computer via DisplayPort Alternate Mode.
It is available on for BenQ e-store, Amazon, and leading gadget and other authorized IT retail stores for Rs 79,990.
Sony Float Run headphones
Weighing just 33g, the new headphones are lightweight and come with a flexible neckband. The ergonomic off-ear design promises the the earphones don't slip easily when in motion. Also, they sit on ears firmly, so runners need not worry about sweat or chafing and can enjoy comfort for longer without disruption. Also, it comes with an IPX4 rating.
Sony Float Run earphones.
Photo Credit: Sony India
The 16mm driver (on each earbud) and precise tuning combined with the off-ear style, promise to deliver a more natural and wider sound so there is no compromise on sound quality. The Float Run headphones have an open-type design that eliminates echo of the sounds your body makes, like footsteps, chewing or heavy breathing, and allows ambient sound.
Float Run earphones.
Photo Credit: Sony India
The Float Run design allows music to naturally mix with ambient sound and be formed by the user’s ear shape. It costs Rs 10,990.
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2
Devices with Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 are said to deliver more realistic, detailed experiences in MR and VR with higher GPU frequency by 15 per cent and CPU frequency by 20 percent.
It can support 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI processing, and can effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigational experiences that merge physical and digital spaces.
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 for XR devices.
Credit: Qualcomm
Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 can support 4.3K resolution content, and spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays, and virtual desktops.
In collaboration with Google, Samsung has confirmed that it will bring a new XR (mixed reality) headset with Snapdragon XR+ Gen 2 soon.
“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more. With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics.
Timex iConnect Calling
It sports standard square design language with a TFT display panel having 240x284p resolution. It supports more than 100 watch faces and comes with health-tracking sensors to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns.
Timex iConnect Calling smartwatch
Photo Credit: Timex
It also comes with 100 plus sports modes and can track calories burned and more. As the name suggests, owners can answer and male calls on the watch when paired with a phone. It costs Rs 1,995.
Panasonic Lumix G9II
The LUMIX G9II comes equipped with a new sensor, and a new engine. It is also the first Panasonic LUMIX G camera series to boast Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology. It promises more precise auto-focus and swift tracking of rapidly moving subjects.
Furthermore, the camera supports burst shooting capability of 60 fps in AFC mode and 75 fps in AFS mode, complemented by pre-burst recording that initiates before the shutter release. This guarantees the capture of decisive moments, even when dealing with dynamically moving subjects.
Panasonic Lumix G9II
Photo Credit: Panasonic
Also, the camera can deliver stable video recording performance, supporting impressive features such as C4K/4K at 120p/100p and full HD at 280p.
The LUMIX G9II body costs Rs 1,74,990, and a LUMIX G9II combo kit with a lens, including Leica DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm/F2.8-4.0 ASPH/ Power O.I.S at Rs 2,28,990. It will be available across all Panasonic brand shops, Lumix Lounges, dealer network across India.
Portronics Bella 3-in-1 wireless charger-cum-clock
The new multi-purpose Portronics accessory can wirelessly charge smartphones, smartwatches and True Wireless Stereo earphones.
Bella 3-in-1 charger
Photo Credit: Portronics
It also features a digital clock with option to set alarm for the morning. The LED display of the alarm clock can be adjusted up to 5 levels- Max, Second, Medium, Low, and Off.
For single device, it supports max of 15W output. It can also intelligently adjust output to 10W, 7.5W, or 5W according to the specific power requirements of the devices. It costs Rs 2,099.
Tecno Pop 8
It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720p) display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. It also features triple slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IPX2 water splash-resistant rating.
Tecno Pop 8 series
Credit: Tecno
The new Pop 8 series phone is powered by 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 13 Go Edition-based HiOS 13 OS, dual-camera module--12MP (f/1.85) + secondary AI Lens with dual-LED flash, an 8MP front camera with dedicated dual-LED flash, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.
It comes in two colours--gravity white and mystery white- for Rs 6,499.
