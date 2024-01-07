Gadgets Weekly: BenQ GV31 TV project, Sony Float Run earphones and more

Technology companies Tecno Mobile, Portronics, Panasonic, Timex, BenQ, Sony, and others launched new smartphones, TV projector, earphones, smartwatch, accessories, and more this week (January 1-7, 2024).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

BenQ GV31 projector

It can project a screen upto 120-inch in full HD (1080p) resolution and it also supports 4K content.

The GV31's Free Angle Projection allows up to 135 degrees of flexibility, so the owner can watch content on the screen even while lying in bed. Also, it boasts fast autofocus and automatic vertical keystone correction.