Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 PCs and more

Samsung announces ‘Freedom Fest’ offer

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung has kicked off Freedom Fest sale campaign in India. It is offering lucrative discounts on Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV, ahead of the Independence Day. It will be valid till August 31 at all authorised electronic retail stores across India and at the official online shop – Samsung.com.

With the purchase of the massive 98-inch Neo QLED or QLED TVs and select models of Neo QLED 8K TVs, consumers are entitled to get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (256GB/12GB variant)worth Rs 1,24,999. along with an additional 20% cashback of up to Rs 20,000.

Consumers can get The Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990 free with select models of 75-inch above Neo QLED TV, QLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV along with 20 per cent cash back.

On buying select models-- 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 77-inch OLED TV, consumers can get a free Soundbar worth Rs 49,990 or Rs 17,990 depending on the TV model purchased along with cashback up to 20 per cent.

Add to that consumers are also entitled to get an additional cashback of up to 20 per cent and a maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI options.