Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 PCs and more

Technology companies Sony, Lenovo, Nokia, LG and, BenQ among others, launched a new line of phones, laser projectors, computers, and more this week (July 31-August 6).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 PCs
The unique aspect of the new ThinkStation is that Lenovo has collaborated with popular car maker Aston Martin to build the new PC to ensure the computer remains cool and stable during heavy-duty tasks.
It boasts a tool-less chassis design with extreme flexibility and enhanced ergonomics, allowing users to elevate and optimize every stage of their complex workflows.
The new ThinkStation PC module takes inspiration from Aston Martin's iconic DBS Grand Tourer, the chassis' 3D grill design channels high-performance automotive. It boasts redesigned air baffles, larger 3D hex ventilation openings, and Lenovo's patented tri-channel cooling system to ensure maximum airflow, enabling peak performance for CPUs, GPUs, memory, and storage. The workstations also feature an innovative, modular design with front access drives for easy serviceability and upgrade flexibility.
Among the three, the PX series is a top-end model. It boasts 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, scalable up to 120 CPU cores, and promises more than 53 per cent average performance gain over its predecessor.
It can also support up to four dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and the workstation is capable of handling heavy workloads including creative video editing, and computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulations.
With a Rack-optimized design, it can offer seamless transitions between desktop and data center environments. The ThinkStation PX features up to 2TB of DDR5 memory with ultra-fast bandwidth through PCIe Gen 5 lanes, facilitating multi-user virtualization in hybrid workflow environments.
Whereas the ThinkStation P7 comes with Intel Xeon W processors supporting up to 56 cores in a single socket, which provides unprecedented power for compute-intensive, multithreaded tasks.
It supports up to three dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and the ThinkStation P7 is ideal for content creators, architects, designers, engineers, and data scientists. It promises to deliver outstanding graphics, visualization, real-time rendering, CAE, and AI performance, making it perfect for tasks ranging from automotive styling and computational fluid dynamics analysis to complex video production and rendering workflows.
And, the ThinkStation P5 is powered by Intel Xeon W processors with up to 24 cores, and supports up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional graphics cards. This workstation excels in solid modeling and compute-intensive tasks, including building information modeling (BIM), complex 3D computer-aided design (CAD), reality capture, geospatial visualization, visual effects, and edge deployments.
All three ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 workstations have undergone Lenovo's rigorous standards and testing, ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0, ThinkShield support, upgrades to Premier Support, and a three-year warranty provide peace of mind for working confidently and securely.
The prices start at Rs 1,20,000 in India.
Samsung announces ‘Freedom Fest’ offer
South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung has kicked off Freedom Fest sale campaign in India. It is offering lucrative discounts on Neo QLED TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV, ahead of the Independence Day. It will be valid till August 31 at all authorised electronic retail stores across India and at the official online shop – Samsung.com.
With the purchase of the massive 98-inch Neo QLED or QLED TVs and select models of Neo QLED 8K TVs, consumers are entitled to get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (256GB/12GB variant)worth Rs 1,24,999. along with an additional 20% cashback of up to Rs 20,000.
Consumers can get The Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990 free with select models of 75-inch above Neo QLED TV, QLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV along with 20 per cent cash back.
On buying select models-- 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 77-inch OLED TV, consumers can get a free Soundbar worth Rs 49,990 or Rs 17,990 depending on the TV model purchased along with cashback up to 20 per cent.
Add to that consumers are also entitled to get an additional cashback of up to 20 per cent and a maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI options.
Sony telephoto zoom lens FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II
It comes in a compact, lightweight form factor. The new telephoto zoom lens can be used in a wide range of situations such as sports scenes, landscapes, wild birds, and even macro photography. It promises high-speed and high-performance AF that are unique to G lenses. This model is the world’s first zoom lens to offer half macro capability throughout the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout.
And, with a teleconverter (sold separately), it can support super-telephoto shooting up to 400mm and life-size 1:1 magnification macro shooting throughout the entire zoom range is possible.
It supports shooting from 70mm to 200mm and the lens also enables the world’s first half-macro shooting, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range. The advanced aspherical lenses contribute to uniformly excellent corner-to-corner resolution and contrast. In addition, ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass suppresses chromatic aberration.
It also supports a high-performance teleconverter (sold separately). With a super-telephoto of up to 400 mm (equivalent to 600 mm when using with an APS-C camera, users can capture distant subjects in a larger size, along with beautiful bokeh. When the SEL20TC is attached, it is possible to take macro shots at up to 1:1 over the entire zoom range. It costs Rs 1,70,990.
LG 27GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor
It features a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR) technology. It comes with DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory color calibration.
It boasts OLED pixel dimming, which ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites, enhancing overall image quality and adding depth to every scene. It supports a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 0.03ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time, which smooth and immersive gaming experience.
In addition to 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design, it comes with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn.
The company also launched the 45GR95QE model. It features an even bigger 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) curved (800R) OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR). It supports a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and boasts a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration, ensuring lifelike and accurate colours for breath-taking visuals.
It also suppprts 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, gamers can expect unparalleled speed and responsiveness.
The LG 45GR95QE supports NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, HDMI2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync Premium, which promises a tear-free and smooth gaming experience for both NVIDIA and AMD users.
Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn, while the 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X and Optical Jack ensure top-notch audio performance.
LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE are priced Rs 1,24,000 and Rs 2,41,000, respectively.
Optoma 4K UHD LED Projector TV L1+
It boasts 4LED technology, which ensures consistent brightness, more saturated colors, and an extraordinary lifespan of up to 30,000 hours (Eco mode). In addition, this Projector TV can receive and display both HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR content allowing you to see far more detail and texture.
It also supports Google and Netflix-certified Android TV Dongle. The dongle allows customers to access over 5,000 plus apps, music, games, news, and movie content available on Google Play. This easy-to-plug-and-play dongle brings favorite movies and shows via Netflix with 4K HDR support.
It promises to offer ultra-smooth fluid motion and reduced ghosting, as it supports 24Hz refresh rate. It can support up to 120-inch high resolution. It costs Rs 2.80 lakh.
Asus WT300 mouse
It sports an ergonomic ambidextrous design with a reliable high-quality optical sensor that can go up to 1600dp. It is said to have undergone rigorous testing for three million clicks, ensuring its durability without compromising its sleek form factor.
It weighs just 52 grams and is easy to move around the pad. The high-precision optical sensor features a PIXART-3212 IC low-current design, providing superior cursor control and reducing input latency for a seamless user experience.
The new T300 boasts an energy-efficient battery that can last up to 15 months with 8 hours of everyday use. Its USB 2.0 dongle can be conveniently stored within the mouse itself, making it perfect for worry-free travelers. It costs Rs 649.
Nokia 150 and 150 Music
The Nokia 150 model comes with a 2.4-inch display and tactile key mat. It comes with an intuitive interface and features SD card port to expand storage up to 32GB and supports a dual-band GSM 900/1800 network.
The Nokia 150 Music too features a similar design. It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and houses a micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a standard 3.5mm audio headphone jack and a bundled wired headphones.
Both the devices come with a 1,450 mAh battery and can deliver several hours of talk time and on standby mode, they can run for close to 34 days.
The company is offering dark blue and purple colours variants of Nokia 130 Music for Rs 1,849. And, for the light gold colour model, it is priced Rs 1,949.
The Nokia 150 comes in three colours-- charcoal, cyan and red for Rs 2,699.
Vivo opens the company's biggest experience store in Ahmedabad
Spread across 3 floors, the Vivo experience store has a retail area of over 7000 sqft, the new experiential flagship store is envisaged to enhance the buying experience of the customers by providing a new and interactive environment.
It houses dedicated activity zones for product experiences, consumer engagement, premium services, accessories, IOT, gaming, etc. Consumers will also be able to participate in monthly workshops and upgrade to newer devices through lucrative schemes and offers.
Earlier this month, Vivo opened a similar flagship store in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
BenQ SW272U monitor
The new SW272U series boasts a UHD (Ultra High Definition) resolution. With a 10-bit color depth and innovative technologies like Paper Color Sync and AQ color tech.
The computer monitor comes with an accessory, shading hood (landscape & portrait), and AGLR (Anti-Glare and Low Reflection) panel, that simulates paper texture on-screen and provides an ideal viewing experience. The fine-coated panel ensures precise soft-proofing, and the PIP/PBP functions allow users to work with two different windows simultaneously.
SW272U offers expanded options with USB Type-C connectivity, allowing direct input from compatible PCs and laptops. It is also embedded with SD Card Reader to allow seamless connectivity with your cameras. The monitor provides a maximum power delivery of 90W, ensuring convenience and efficiency. It also comes with wireless Hotkey Puck G3, a total-solution tool for color-critical professionals that enables easier color-accuracy management at the reach of your hand. The prices start at Rs 1,39,990.
Epson's new laser projectors
The company has launched multiple variants-- EB-L260F, EB-L210W, EB-L210SF, EB-L210SW, EB-760W, EB-760Wi, EB-770F, and EB-770Fi.
Select models support a maximum screen size of 150-inch with 21:9 aspect ratio for FHD models.
Whereas the Standard Throw and Short Throw models offer new aspect ratios of 16:6 and 21:9, enabling projection on screens of up to 300-inch in each aspect ratio. Furthermore, the long-lasting laser light source ensures consistent performance and minimal maintenance to zero maintenance.
The laser light source promises a lifespan guarantee of 20,000 hours in normal mode.
