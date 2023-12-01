Gadgets Weekly: Samsung's new Galaxy A05 and more

Technology companies Samsung, Sony, Blaupunkt, Goldmedal Electricals, and more launched new smartphones, earphones, smart video door phones and more this week (November 27- December 3).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Samsung Galaxy A05
Samsung earlier in the week launched the new Galaxy A05 features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) LCD screen and comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card) and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor backed by 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13 with OneUI Core ( with two years of Android OS update and four years of security firmware support), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.
Galaxy A05 (2023).
Credit: Samsung
As far as photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it also comes with an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Samsung is offering the device in three colours-- black, light green and silver. The Galaxy A05 comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively.
Sony INZONE H5 series gaming earphones
Weighing just 260g, it comes with soft-fit ear pads, and a low-pressure design. This ensures the earphones can fit on the head comfortably for long hours and ensure there is less irritation.
It boasts AI-based noise reduction and a bi-directional microphone to deliver clear audio transmission during calls, conferences and gaming with friends.
INZONE H5 series gaming earphones
Credit: Sony
It features 360 Spatial Sound to deliver 3D immersive audio delivery which comes in handy while communicating with friends and loved ones while playing multi-person gaming online.
Also, the new Sony headset offers precision controls and settings to tailor audio and mic preferences too.
In addition to USB dongle, it also supports low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection which allows users to play freely without cables for up to 28 hours. It costs Rs 15,990.
Blaupunkt BE100 XTREME Neckband
The new neckband-based earphones come with lightweight design. The earbuds promise a secured comfortable fit, so that it can be used for extended period of time with less irritation.
It supports HD sound and promises to deliver powerful bass provide clean audio quality .It also vibration alert technology, which comes in handy while getting urgent calls and check phone.
BE100 Xtreme neckband
Credit: Blaupunkt
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 99 hours of listening time. An interesting aspect of the BE100 XTREME is that it features a real-time power display. This practical addition ensures that users are always aware of the remaining battery life, preventing unexpected interruptions.
The BE100 XTREME Neckband, available in two colours- blue and black- for Rs 1,199.
Goldmedal Electricals i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone
It is easy to setup as it comes with Wi-Fi door phone kit and no need to install an indoor unit to talk to the visitor.
It comes equipped with high-resolution cameras and can offer clear and detailed footage. And, with motion detection technology, it can alerts homeowners of any activity in front of the door.
i-Secure 18 Wi-Fi Video Door Phone
Credit: Goldmedal Electricals
Any person ringing the bell will be visible on the mobile phone and the owner can talk or verify the visitor through the phone itself.
It also comes with dedicated separate chime that can be paired with the main video doorbell unit.
Indigo brings AI chatbot 6ESkai
It is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language, but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.
WhatsApp brings secret code feature
Earlier this year, WhatsApp launched a chat lock feature to protect the user's personal chats from prying eyes. Now, it has introduced a secret code feature.
The new secret code features come to the messenger app.
Credit: WhatsApp
It will allow people to set a unique password different from what being used to unlock the phone. This will give the locked chats an extra layer of privacy.
Users will have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from the chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing the secret code in the search bar. If that doesn’t suit the needs, he/she can still choose to have them appear in the chatlist.
Also, Whenever there’s a new chat which the user want to lock, he/she can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.