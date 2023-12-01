Gadgets Weekly: Samsung's new Galaxy A05 and more

Technology companies Samsung, Sony, Blaupunkt, Goldmedal Electricals, and more launched new smartphones, earphones, smart video door phones and more this week (November 27- December 3).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung earlier in the week launched the new Galaxy A05 features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) LCD screen and comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card) and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor backed by 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13 with OneUI Core ( with two years of Android OS update and four years of security firmware support), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.