Google brings Car Crash detection feature to Pixel phones in India

Google introduced the 'Car Crash' detection with Pixel 4a and all the newer Pixel versions have them, but was limited to the US and a few select regions.

Now, the search engine giant is expanding the potential life-saving feature to Pixel phones in India along with four other regions such as Austria, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland.

The car crash detection feature is said to be trained with several test crashes to learn changes in speed and listen to the sound in the vehicle when the accident happens. The Pixel phones make use of GPS (for location), motion sensors, and microphones (to listen to nearby sounds).

Here's how to enable the Car Crash detection feature on Pixel phones:

Step 1: Open your phone's Personal Safety app.

Step 2: Tap Features.

Step 3: Scroll to "Car crash detection."

Step 4: Tap Set up.

Pixel phone owners have to agree to share the location. Just tap Allow while the app is in use.

Also, he/she will be asked to share the microphone and physical activity. Just tap Allow when the Personal Safety app asks for permission.