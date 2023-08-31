Google brings Generative AI-powered search engine to India

Google earlier in the year at I/O 2023 in May, showcased the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE).
It was initially made available to select users in the US and now, it is expanding the SGE to India and Japan.
Users can access it through Google’s Search Labs. In India, it will support only English and Hindi options for now. Users switch between two languages with a toggle tab.
Also, users can listen to the responses. And, search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page. In the near future, Google is expected to offer support for more regional languages in India.
People can use Search Generative Experience to learn complex topics related to science and history. Also, the SGE will offer all the relevant webpage links, from where the search engine sourced the information and offer them in easy-to-understand key pointers and summaries.
So far, Google has received positive feedback about the new SGE. The company plans to expand the SGE availability to more regions and also enhance it with new features.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.