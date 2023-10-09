Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deals on Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more

Amazon has started its seasonal Great Indian Festival sale. It is offering big discounts on a wide variety of products such as fashion apparel, sporting gear, and consumer electronics.

In this edition, we have listed the best available deals on Amazon smart devices such as Echo speakers, FireTV Sticks, Kindles, FireTV OS-based smart TVs, and more at the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

Amazon's deals on Echo product

--Amazon is offering up to 50 per cent off on Echo smart speakers, smart displays, and Echo Buds

-- The newly launched Echo Pop is being offered with 40 per cent discount. It can be purchased for Rs 2,949 against MRP: Rs 4,999

-- Even the 2023 series Echo Dot (5th Gen) is being offered at its lowest price of Rs 4,449 against MRP: Rs 5,499

-- Consumers can also go for an old Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock for Rs 3,249 against MRP: Rs 5,499.

-- Amazon is offering Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with a 5.5-inch smart display, 2MP camera, and hands-free entertainment with Alexa for Rs 4,499 (flat 50% off) against MRP: Rs 8,999

-- Consumers can get Echo Buds (with wired charging case) at Rs 6,499 (flat 53% off) against MRP: Rs 13,999.

Amazon Kindle e-readers

-- Prospective customers can get the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for Rs 10,999 against MRP: 13,999

--Amazon is offering Kindle (10th Gen) with a 6-inch display for Rs 6,799 against MRP: Rs 7,999