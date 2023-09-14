Honor 90 with 200MP camera launched in India

Honor on Thursday (September 14) launched the new Honor 90 series mid-range phone in India.

It features a 6.7-inch full HD+(2664×1200p) OLED 120Hz quad curved display, support up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It also features in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots ( type: nano).

Inside, it is powed by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.5Ghz. It is backed by Adreno 644 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W charger.

As far as photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple-camera module--main 200MP camera (1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.9) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, support macro) + 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 50MP (f/2.4) sensor. Both the primary and selfie cameras support 4K video recording.

It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and is guaranteed to get at least two years of Android OS update and three years of security software support.