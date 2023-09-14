Honor 90 with 200MP camera launched in India

Honor on Thursday (September 14) launched the new Honor 90 series mid-range phone in India.
It features a 6.7-inch full HD+(2664×1200p) OLED 120Hz quad curved display, support up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It also features in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots ( type: nano).
Inside, it is powed by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.5Ghz. It is backed by Adreno 644 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W charger.
As far as photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple-camera module--main 200MP camera (1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.9) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, support macro) + 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 50MP (f/2.4) sensor. Both the primary and selfie cameras support 4K video recording.
It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and is guaranteed to get at least two years of Android OS update and three years of security software support.
The company is offering the device in three colours-- diamond silver, emerald green, and midnight black. It will be available two configuration-- 8GB RAM +256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.
For a limited time, they will be available for as low as Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively through partner bank offers and discounts.
