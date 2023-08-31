Japanese classic blade-wielding game Samurai Shodown debuts on Netflix

Netflix is steadily increasing the number of gaming titles in its streaming service. It started with its own proprietary TV series-inspired Stranger Things and later, it introduced popular titles such as Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street earlier in the year.
Now, it is bringing four more titles -- Samurai Shodown, which is a reboot of the iconic Japanese game series.
It is a classic blade-wielding fighting gaming series. It comes with beautifully updated high-end visuals and gameplay with the faithfully recreated mechanics and atmosphere that first made Samurai Shodown a big hit among gaming enthusiasts.
The new Samurai Shodown joins three other games that launched earlier this month- LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed by Gameloft, WrestleQuest by Mega Cat Studios, and Cut the Rope Daily by Zeptolab.
Here's how to find the games on Netflix:
Step 1: Log in to the Netflix app
Step 2: Netflix Games appears prominently on the homepage or the games tab
Step 3: Select the game you want to play
It should be noted that earlier this month Netflix started testing games for PC and smart TV versions.
Netflix will begin the testing phase with two games-- Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.
