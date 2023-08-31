Japanese classic blade-wielding game Samurai Shodown debuts on Netflix

Netflix is steadily increasing the number of gaming titles in its streaming service. It started with its own proprietary TV series-inspired Stranger Things and later, it introduced popular titles such as Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street earlier in the year.

Now, it is bringing four more titles -- Samurai Shodown, which is a reboot of the iconic Japanese game series.

It is a classic blade-wielding fighting gaming series. It comes with beautifully updated high-end visuals and gameplay with the faithfully recreated mechanics and atmosphere that first made Samurai Shodown a big hit among gaming enthusiasts.