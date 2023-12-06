Microsoft launches 'Seeing AI' Android app for people with low vision

After launching the iOS app, Redmond-based technology major Microsoft has introduced the Android version of the 'Seeing AI' app.

With three billion plus active userbase on Android, 'Seeing AI' will now be widely available to millions of people with vision impairment around the world.

Based on the feedback on the iOS version, Microsoft has improved the user interface and also added new features to the Seeing AI app.

It has incorporated generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based technology, so the app can describe any object be it a currency note or read book or anything. it can offer a summary of photos on the Scene channel and with more info options, a rich description will be generated, including far greater detail about what is in the image.

Add to that, users can even chat with the Seeing AI app for more information. For instance, if there is a menu, he/she can ask the app to list the items. Also, it can read the price of items on a receipt.