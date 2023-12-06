Microsoft launches 'Seeing AI' Android app for people with low vision

After launching the iOS app, Redmond-based technology major Microsoft has introduced the Android version of the 'Seeing AI' app.
With three billion plus active userbase on Android, 'Seeing AI' will now be widely available to millions of people with vision impairment around the world.
Based on the feedback on the iOS version, Microsoft has improved the user interface and also added new features to the Seeing AI app.
It has incorporated generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based technology, so the app can describe any object be it a currency note or read book or anything. it can offer a summary of photos on the Scene channel and with more info options, a rich description will be generated, including far greater detail about what is in the image.
Add to that, users can even chat with the Seeing AI app for more information. For instance, if there is a menu, he/she can ask the app to list the items. Also, it can read the price of items on a receipt.
'Seeing AI' app features.
Credit: Microsoft
And, if the user is reading an article, the Seeing AI app can even offer a summary of the long news story.
Here's how to use Microsoft's Seeing AI app:
Just open the app, tap on the camera icon, and point it at an object or take a photo, and it will offer the description. Users can switch between channels to hear focused information:
It can read hand written notes, greeting cards, and identify friends and family members around the user.
It can even scan bar codes to describe a product. It can scan a document or a page of a book and read it aloud.
Currently, Seeing AI is available in 18 languages and Microsoft has a plan to increase it to 36 languages in 2024.
