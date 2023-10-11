More than 50 vulnerabilities detected in Android phones, warns CERT-in

With more than two billion active users, Google's Android is the world's most popular mobile OS. However, it also attracts threat actors to prey on naive smartphone users.

Now, it come to light that there are 50 plus vulnerabilities in phones with Android OS (v11, 12, 12L, and 13), which may allow criminals to gain access to sensitive information, can even take control of the device and cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on the targeted system, noted Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)

"These vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Arm components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components," said CERT-In.

It also noted that a couple of vulnerabilities-- CVE-2023-4863 and CVE-2023-4211-- may be under active exploitation.

Google has acknowledged the severity of the issue and has begun rolling out the October 2023 monthly update with a security patch. Several smartphone makers are expected to bring the same to their respective phones soon.

It has advised Android phone users to update to the latest security firmware version released by Google as soon as possible.

Here's how to protect your Android phone from cyber threats:

1) Always be cautious while browsing shady websites on the web. They usually create panic by flooding the screen with fake ads that the phone has infected with a virus and coax you to install a fake anti-virus app

2) Always download apps only from the Google Play Store. Never side-load app apk and this will certainly lose security protection against malware-laced apps

3) Even while installing an app from the Play Store, always read reviews before going ahead. There will always be telltale signs of bad apps, which will ruin the phone

4) Be very cautious when you get an SMS or any notification in your email Inbox with a message asking you to install the app to get good deals on e-commerce apps. They are most likely a phishing attack

5) Always remember, in life, nothing comes for free. Never fall for the trick that you won any prize online without ever applying in a contest. There is a high probability that will lose your own money than gain even a cent in your bank account.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech