Motorola Moto G24 Power review: Reliable budget phone

Motorola earlier in the month launched the new Moto G24 Power in India.

With big cell capacity, Moto G24 Power promises long battery life and smooth performance. Does it deliver the goods? let's check it out.

Design, build quality, and display

Motorola Moto G24 Power flaunts a visually appealing design language and premium build quality.

When held in hand most people will be surprised to know that the phone's price starts at Rs 8,999. It has a sturdy case on the back with a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. It does a superb job of repelling the fingerprint smudges. Also, the device comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.

Add to that, the company is offering a free cover case with the retail box. The phone is well protected to survive daily wear and tear issues and serve the customer long.