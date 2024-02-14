Motorola Moto G24 Power review: Reliable budget phone

Motorola earlier in the month launched the new Moto G24 Power in India.
With big cell capacity, Moto G24 Power promises long battery life and smooth performance. Does it deliver the goods? let's check it out.
Design, build quality, and display
Motorola Moto G24 Power flaunts a visually appealing design language and premium build quality.
When held in hand most people will be surprised to know that the phone's price starts at Rs 8,999. It has a sturdy case on the back with a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. It does a superb job of repelling the fingerprint smudges. Also, the device comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.
Add to that, the company is offering a free cover case with the retail box. The phone is well protected to survive daily wear and tear issues and serve the customer long.
Motorola Moto G24 Power.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Moto G24 Power features a high-quality stereo speaker tuned with the Dolby Atmos system. It is really good and manages to deliver clear output with less distortion even at volume put to the max.
Other noteworthy physical features include a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, a volume rocker, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right. AType-C port at the base. And, the triple-slot tray on the left. It can accommodate two nano SIMs and a microSD card.
On the front, the Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) LCD IPS panel with punch-hole design. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and can offer up to 500 nits peak brightness.
Motorola Moto G24 Power.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The display is quite fast in responding to the touch inputs. It supports up to 500nits maximum brightness, which is enough to read messages without any issues and consume multimedia outdoors under shade.
Also, the side-mounted fingerprint sensor works amazingly well with less false rejection rate.
Performance
Motorola Moto G24 Power comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core(2.0GHz Cortex A75 x 2 cores + 1.7Ghz Cortex A55 x 6 cores) CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB).
With regular day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, scrolling through social media platforms, and switching between multiple apps phones, it perform smoothly without any trouble.
Add to that the Moto G24 Power supports RAM boost. With this users, can increase the RAM from 4GB RAM to 6GB RAM in the base mode. And, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM, it can be expanded to 12GB RAM. This way, the phone will work smoother, and faster particularly when loading the apps.
Motorola Moto G24 Power.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It supports such as chess, puzzles, Angry Birds, and other small games. But, it is not made for extreme graphics-rich titles.
The new phone runs on Android 14-based My UX OS. It offers a clean vanilla Android user interface. It is easy to navigate through the phone's settings and get things done.
The new Motorola budget phone delivers a good long battery life. It has a high-capacity 6,000mAh battery and manages to last for two days under normal usage.
If you are high content consumer, use too many social media platforms, and watch movies and TV serials a lot on OTT apps, the phone will still be able to give a full day of battery life. During the entire review period, I never felt any anxiety about the battery dying out before reaching home at night.
The company is offering a 33W Turbo Charger with the retail box. It takes around one and a half hours to fully charge from zero to 100 per cent mark.
It should be noted that the device supports only 4G and comes with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4GHz+5GHz).
Motorola Moto G24 Power.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Photography
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Motorola Moto G24 Power houses a basic dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It takes decent photos in all light conditions. It does a good job of reproducing the near-accurate colours of the subjects.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
However, with flowers, one can notice there is a colour boost to make them appear vibrant and lovely, worth sharing on social media platforms.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Though it has no ultra-wide camera sensor, the main camera manages to accommodate a wide area of the landscape.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As you can see in the smartphone photos, it does a fine job with macro mode. The details are well captured.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample with macro mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
At night, the camera's autofocus becomes a bit slow. Also, one should have patience and a steady hand to good shot of the scene in a low-lit environment.
But, the quality is good enough for a phone that costs less than Rs 10,000. You can expect too much a budget phone.
Motorola Moto G24 Power's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it has 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting. It takes good snaps in the sunlight. It is on par with other phones in its class.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Final thoughts
Motorola's latest Moto G24 Power is a value-for-money budget phone. With day-to-day tasks, it works smoothly without any issues. It delivers great battery life. As far as the camera is concerned, it does good in taking decent photos and is on par with other phones under the Rs 10,000 price range.
Motorola Moto G24 Power.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
This phone is a good option for regular users who like to use messenger apps, consume multimedia content on OTT apps, and play Candy Crush, Angry Birds and other small fun games.
The company is offering the Moto G24 Power in options-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.