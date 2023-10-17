New Apple Pencil with USB-C unveiled

Apple on Tuesday (October 17) launched the new generation Pencil stylus.
The overall design language is similar to the Pencil (2nd gen), but the comes with improved features and also boasts a Type-C port with a protective sliding cap.
The new Apple Pencil promises to deliver pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, which comes in handy during note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and other tasks on an iPad. It works with all the iPads with Type-C.
Apple Pencil with USB-C
Apple
Consumers can also make the best use of new Pencil with the latest iPadOS features such as Scribble, Quick Note, and working with others in Freeform. And, on the M2-powered iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.
Unlike the previous iteration, wherein the stylus gets charged while magnetically attached to the iPad, the new Apple Pencil goes into to sleep state to preserve battery life. It can be charged with the Type-C cable that comes with new generation iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro models, and iPad mini.
“Apple Pencil has revolutionised note-taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity. Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.
The latest Apple Pencil costs Rs 7,900, Rs 4,000 less than the predecessor (Rs 11,900). It has already made its way to Apple's online store, but the delivery will begin in early November.
