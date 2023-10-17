New Apple Pencil with USB-C unveiled

Apple on Tuesday (October 17) launched the new generation Pencil stylus.

The overall design language is similar to the Pencil (2nd gen), but the comes with improved features and also boasts a Type-C port with a protective sliding cap.

The new Apple Pencil promises to deliver pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, which comes in handy during note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and other tasks on an iPad. It works with all the iPads with Type-C.