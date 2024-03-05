Nothing launches Phone 2(a) with CMF earphones in India

London-based Nothing Inc. on Tuesday (March 5) unveiled new mid-range Phone(a) series along with CMF-branded earphones
The new Phone 2(a) sports a see-through design language. Like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notification to help user know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.
On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 91.65 per cent screen to body ratio, support in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Under-the-hood, it houses MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up 12GB RAM. With the new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. This will come in handy in making the phone work faster in terms of app loading.
It runs on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and comes with 128/256GB storage options, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.
The Phone 2(a) is being offered in two colours-- black and white.
Also, Nothing is collaborating with the Perplexity to offer generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)-based assistant feature, but this (Perplexity Pro) will be exclusive to Phone 2(a) booked during special sale between March 5-19. Perplexity Pro subscription will be available for one year only.
The new Phone 2(a) launched in India.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new Phone 2(a) will be available in three models — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Rs 23,999), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Rs 25,999) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Rs 27,999) on Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and authorised retail store from March 12 onwards.
CMF's latest Neckband Pro is built with a 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver and a 0.27cc back chamber to enhance bass depth without distortions. Heightened by Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 – complete with five adjustable levels in the Nothing X app – which detects music signals in real time for a clearer bass effect. The flagship processor can create a spatial audio effect.
CMF’s Neckband Pro is touted to be the first 50 dB Hybrid ANC device in this category.
With 220mAh battery capacity, it can last for 37 hours. It also supports fast-charge. With just 10 minutes, it can deliver up to 18 hours (with ANC turned off).
It also features five microphones for Artificial Intelligence (AI) call noise cancellation and will feature ultra-bass technology 2.0 with five adjustable bass levels.
The new CMF Neackband Pro and Buds earphones.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
CMF Neckband Pro is priced Rs 1,999 and will go on sale on March 11 on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales.
The new CMF Buds are designed with enhanced acoustic components and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 and promise to deliver an expansive soundscape spanning deep bass, balanced mid-range notes and ethereal treble. also, the sound output will. E digitally enhanced using Dirac OpteoTM patented correction technology. It comes equipped with five popular EQ settings tailored to various music styles.
It houses 12.4 mm bio-fibre driver and can deliver with depth of 42 dB and a bandwidth of up to 2900Hz. It can block out unwanted noise.
To ensure crisp, clear calls, four HD mics work with Clear Voice Technology and an advanced wind noise reduction algorithm.
With a full charge, CMF Buds can deliver eight hours of listening time, and can extend playback time to 35.5 hours with the charging case.
CMF Buds is priced Rs 2,499 and will go on sale on March 8 on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales.
