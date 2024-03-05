Nothing launches Phone 2(a) with CMF earphones in India

London-based Nothing Inc. on Tuesday (March 5) unveiled new mid-range Phone(a) series along with CMF-branded earphones

The new Phone 2(a) sports a see-through design language. Like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notification to help user know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.

On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 91.65 per cent screen to body ratio, support in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up 12GB RAM. With the new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. This will come in handy in making the phone work faster in terms of app loading.

It runs on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 and comes with 128/256GB storage options, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.

The Phone 2(a) is being offered in two colours-- black and white.

Also, Nothing is collaborating with the Perplexity to offer generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)-based assistant feature, but this (Perplexity Pro) will be exclusive to Phone 2(a) booked during special sale between March 5-19. Perplexity Pro subscription will be available for one year only.