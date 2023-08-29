Nothing Phone(1) gets Nothing OS 2.0 update

As promised, Nothing Inc has begun rolling out the Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 to the Phone(1st Gen).

The new software brings a whole lot of new features including redesigned customization for folders, layouts, and widgets such as clock, weather, and quick look.

Also, the new update introduces the Clone app, which allows owners to add multiple accounts on the same apps. And, it brings the App Locker feature. With this, users can lock apps such as photos and messenger apps from the prying eyes of a spouse or a colleague.

Furthermore, the new update also comes with a Glyph torch. Users will be able to light up the entire glyph LEDs on the back by long pressing the torch toggle on the quick drawer of the phone.

Also, it has a monochromatic interface for focused usage on the Phone. and improved functionality.