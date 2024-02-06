OnePlus 12R: First impression

OnePlus earlier in the day (February 6) rolled out the OnePlus 12R series phone in India.

It comes with big upgrades in terms of processor, camera, and more with prices starting at Rs 39,999. I spent a few hours with the OnePlus 12R and here are my thoughts on the the latest OnePlus phone.

Design and display

The new OnePlus 12R retains most of the design elements of the predecessor. It flaunts a curved display on the front and on the back, it has a massive camera module fused beautifully to the back and a frame at the top left corner with LED flash.

It has a glossy panel on the rear side. To an extent, it can hide the fingerprint marks. But, in certain angles, it becomes too noticeable. Thankfully, the company offers a free matching cover, which is soft and sturdy, enough to protect the device during accidental drop.