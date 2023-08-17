OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC finally up for grabs in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC was first showcased along with Nord Buds 2r during the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 launch.

Now, the neckband earbuds are finally available in India.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC features an unisize ergonomic design. It can sit comfortably on the shoulder of all types of people and earbuds onto the ears. The company will offer three differnt sizes of eartips with retail box.

The the two inter-connected earbuds feature magnetic controls and ensure they don't get entangled when not in use.

It also comes with IP55 water-and-sweat-resistant rating, which comes in handy while doing heavy workouts at the gym or jogging.

It has a flagship-level 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature, which promises to effectively reduce the outside noise and ensure good voice clarity during calls through three precision microphones and AI Call Noise Cancellation.

It also houses a large 12.4mm dynamic driver and boasts anti-distortion audio technology to offer powerful beats and deep bass with good clarity.