OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in India

Premium phone maker OnePlus on Monday (April 1) unveiled the Nord CE 4 series in India.
The new mid-range Nord CE 4 comes with a significant upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 3 (review) in terms of design language, camera, processor, and battery capacity.
It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394 ppi (pixels per inch). It supports 120Hz refresh rate and IP54 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.
It features dual stereo speakers, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD), a type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor, 8GB LPDDRX RAM, Adreno 720 GPU, Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and 128GB/256GB storage UFS 3.1 (expandable up to 1TB).
It also comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging capability. It can get fully charged from zero to 100 per cent capacity under 30 minutes.
It boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (with Sony IMX355) with LED flash. It supports up to 4K video recording, and super slow-motion videos, full HD (1080p) videos, and HD (720p) at 120 fps (frames per second). On the front, it houses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.
OnePlus is offering the new Nord CE 4 in two colours--celadon marble and dark chrome. It will be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.
