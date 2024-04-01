OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in India

Premium phone maker OnePlus on Monday (April 1) unveiled the Nord CE 4 series in India.

The new mid-range Nord CE 4 comes with a significant upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 3 (review) in terms of design language, camera, processor, and battery capacity.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394 ppi (pixels per inch). It supports 120Hz refresh rate and IP54 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes.