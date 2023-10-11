Passkeys: Google begins new passwordless era

Last year, Google, Apple, and Microsoft jointly announced to bring a more secure login standard that eliminates the need for different passwords for multiple online accounts.

And, the universal passkey feature will be supported across all platforms. Already, Apple and Microsoft have implemented it. Google earlier year began offering Passkeys as an optional feature and now, the company has made it the default feature.

What is Passkeys?

A Passkey is a short user ID alternative for a particular online account. This is a one-time process and once done, users need not have to set up multiple passwords for different accounts.

The hassle of remembering complex alphanumeric passwords or wasting time remembering the answer to the trick questions will soon be a thing of the past.