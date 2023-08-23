Realme 11, 11X 5G, Buds Air 5 series launched in India

Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday (August 23) launched the new line of Realme 11 series handsets in India.
Realme 11 and Realme 11X series come with similar designs and most of the specifications of the internal hardware are the same but differ in terms of camera and battery charging speed.
They both feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ screen, support variable dynamic refresh rate(45-120Hz), support 680 nits peak brightness, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack port, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for a microSD card).
Inside, they come with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W (Realme 11) and 33W (Realme 11X) charging speed capability.
Realme 11 5G comes with a dual-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.75, ISOCELL HM6 sensor, 3x lossless zoom) + 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.
Whereas the Realme 11X 5G features a dual-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP (f/2.05) front camera.
Realme 11 5G is available in two colours-- glory Black and glory gold. It comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
Realme 11X 5G is available in two colours-- purple dawn and midnight black. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the capability to suppress up to 50dB of outside noise. Also, it supports 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise cancellation and 6-mic call noise cancellation.
Also, it is touted to be the only product in its class to boast coaxial dual drivers. Each earbud houses an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter, the earbuds can produce high-quality original sounds in all frequencies.
The model also boasts High-Resolution (Hi-Res) Audio certification, LDAC HD audio codec, and personalized audio algorithm, and supports 360-degree spatial audio to deliver an immersive listening experience. It supports 40ms latency, and enhanced connectivity with dual-device connection 2.0. With a full charge, it can last for 40 hours.
It comes with Astral Black and Sunrise Beige - for Rs 4,999.
The company is also offering regular Buds Air 5 earbuds. It also supports 50dB ANC coupled with 4000Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and 6-mic Call Noise Cancellation.
It houses a 12.4mm driver, accompanied by a dynamic bass boost and an ingeniously designed individual rear cavity. It offers 45ms low latency and can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life. It comes in two colours--Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White-- for Rs 3,699.
