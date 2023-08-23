Realme 11, 11X 5G, Buds Air 5 series launched in India

Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday (August 23) launched the new line of Realme 11 series handsets in India.

Realme 11 and Realme 11X series come with similar designs and most of the specifications of the internal hardware are the same but differ in terms of camera and battery charging speed.

They both feature a 6.72-inch full HD+ screen, support variable dynamic refresh rate(45-120Hz), support 680 nits peak brightness, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack port, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for a microSD card).

Inside, they come with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W (Realme 11) and 33W (Realme 11X) charging speed capability.

Realme 11 5G comes with a dual-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.75, ISOCELL HM6 sensor, 3x lossless zoom) + 2MP portrait camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.