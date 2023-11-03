Samsung brings 'Auto Blocker' to protect Galaxy phones from malware

With increasing threats of online fraud, South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung has launched a new security feature for Galaxy smartphones.

The new feature dubbed 'Auto Blocker' will offer a safeguard against malware and block illegal side-loading of APK (Android Package Kit) or virus-laced apps to Galaxy phones.

Besides the protection against side-loading, Auto Blocker offers several additional controls, including turning on app security checks to help detect any existing potential malware. It will also prevent harmful commands and software installations by USB cable.

These features will come in handy when unknown people get physical access to their devices, like when charging a phone at an airport.

To turn on Auto Blocker:

Go to Settings >> Security and Privacy >> enable Auto Blocker.

However, it should be noted that users who wish to voluntarily side-load an app, to customize their smartphones, then they have to turn off Auto Blocker.

Auto Blocker is coming with the latest Android 14-based One UI 6 update. It is currently available to the premium Galaxy S23, 23 Plus, and 23 Ultra.

In the coming months, Auto Blocker feature (in One UI 6) will make its way to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 (newer models), Galaxy S21 series, S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 (and newer models), Galaxy A04s, A13, A23, A33, A52, and A72 and newer models, Galaxy M23, M33, and M53 and newer models, Galaxy F14, F23, and F54, and the rugged flagship Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro too.

It should be noted that Samsung earlier in the year released 'Message Guard' feature for Galaxy phones.

It is capable of detecting any threats in the message inbox and block them.

It can even sense zero-click exploits that can be sent with a benign-looking image. The latter can hold malicious code and just by even viewing once without clicking any button, it can slip into the phone to spy on the owner and may even track movements, steal private photos for ransom.

With the combination of Message Guard and powerful Samsung Knox platform, the device can preemptively block messages containing malicious video and audio formats.