Samsung brings Galaxy AI to older Galaxy phones, tablets

Galaxy AI: Here's what it can do on your Galaxy device

Based on the requirements of a particular task, Samsung Galaxy AI will rely on Google's generative AI Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro Large Language Models (LLM).

For tasks that can be done on-device without the need for an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI will do the job. And, Gemini Pro will come into play for the heavy-duty tasks that need cloud-based server connectivity.

In the coming months, Google's big Gemini Ultra LLM model will be made available through a subscription service.

If the customer wants to experience Gemini Ultra right away, they can do so with the Google One AI Premium plan, but this is available in select regions only.