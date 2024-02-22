Samsung brings Galaxy AI to older Galaxy phones, tablets

Samsung earlier in month announced to bring Google Gemini-powered Galaxy AI feature to 100 million Galaxy devices.
Just a week ago, it introduced the Galaxy AI to smart wearables-- Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds FE.
Now, it is expanding the availability of Galaxy AI to older devices.
Samsung has begun rolling out the new One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI to the 2023-series Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series tablets.
Galaxy AI: Here's what it can do on your Galaxy device
Based on the requirements of a particular task, Samsung Galaxy AI will rely on Google's generative AI Gemini Nano or Gemini Pro Large Language Models (LLM).
For tasks that can be done on-device without the need for an internet connection, Gemini Nano-based Galaxy AI will do the job. And, Gemini Pro will come into play for the heavy-duty tasks that need cloud-based server connectivity.
In the coming months, Google's big Gemini Ultra LLM model will be made available through a subscription service.
If the customer wants to experience Gemini Ultra right away, they can do so with the Google One AI Premium plan, but this is available in select regions only.
The Galaxy AI is capable of performing real-time translations (currently, up to 13 languages worldwide, including Hindi), interpretation, and live transcription of audio.o, circle to search, generative edit tool for photos, custom generate wallpapers, and more.
With a generative AI editing tool, it can allow users to easily resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to perfect a great shot.
And, with the Galaxy AI's Transcript Assist option, it can transcribe an entire meeting session and also offer summaries. With this, users can create key takeaways from the meeting too.
(Published 22 February 2024, 13:24 IST)