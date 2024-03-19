Samsung Galaxy S24+ review: Reliable flagship phone

In reality, the Galaxy AI feature works fine only up to an extent. It fares well with 'circle to search', translating messages, but there is room for improvement when transcribing long-form audio content.

Also, it will be more useful if Samsung expands its translation capability to other Indian languages. Currently, only Hindi-to-English and vice-versa are available on the phone.

The device runs on the latest Android 14-based One UI 6 OS. It is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS updates. This is a welcome move by Samsung, as it ensures the device gets new features every year and, there will at one less reason for the owner to get a replacement for at least five years, provided the device is protected against physical damage.

The Galaxy S24 Plus houses a 4,500mAh battery. It consistently delivered a full day battery life under normal usage. It should be noted that the device, like another phone drains faster if it is dependent fully on cellular data for streaming, gaming or consuming content on social media apps such as Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

If you happen to have a Wi-Fi connection at home and the office the Galaxy S24 Plus can easily last a day with at least 20 per cent juice at the end of the night.

The Galaxy S24 Plus supports 45W wired charging speed. It can power up from zero to 65 per cent in under 30 minutes. It can reach the 100 per cent mark in less than an hour. The Samsung phone also supports 15W wireless charging speed and 4.5W reverse wireless charging through the PowerShare feature.