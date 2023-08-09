Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: First impression

Recently, Samsung launched the company's most premium phone Galaxy Z Fold5 along with Z Flip5, Watch6, and Tab S9 tablet series in India.
I have received the Galaxy Z Fold5 for review. I have been using it for a few hours and here are my initial thoughts on the latest foldable phone from the house of Samsung.
Design, build quality, and display
Like the Flip5, the Fold5 too retains most of the design elements of its predecessor. But, it is slimmer. weighs light and yet is more durable than any other iterations before.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 features armoured alumnium rail around the display. Even the hinge holding the two display panels is sturdier too. I can notice it when unfurling the display, as it takes a bit more effort to open the wide. Also, there is very less space when two panels or close. Even at the hinge too, there is very little space for dust to sneak in.
Add to that the device is IPX8 rated and this means it can sustain accidental drops in the swimming pool and water splashes too.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is protected by Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield on the display against scratches.
The wide foldable display and hinge of the latest Samsung premium phone are tested extensively to withstand daily wear and tear. Users need not worry much about display cracking due to the opening and closing of the phone several times a day.
The new Fold5 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the cove panel. It also houses a tiny 10MP Camera for selfies. The screen is perfect for one-handed operation. You can easily send a quick message reply, and answer calls instantly without the need to open the widescreen.
Unlike the cover display on Flip5, which can support a handful of apps, Fold5 supports all popular apps. The display supports a dynamic refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz) and is amazing to browse through the news feed on social media platforms and read emails or watch content outdoors.
Inside, the company has incorporated a big 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176x1812p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Infinity Flex Display design, aspect ratio: 21.6:18, and support adaptive refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz).
It should be noted that the device features a hidden 4MP selfie camera, which magically blends into the display. It is way better than any previous iterations. And, it becomes visible only when you open for video chatting or want to take a selfie picture.
The display though features a distinct crease in the middle and delivers a great in terms of the viewing experience. Within a few minutes of playing a video, you'd forget there is a crease.
Add to that, the Galaxy Z Fold5 supports the S Pen stylus, but consumers have to buy it separately. The stereo speakers on the device are great. It delivers great audio and can fill up any part of the room at home.
The fingerprint sensor on the power button works smoothly, way better than those in-display sensors we see in other premium phones.
Configuration
The new Galaxy Z Fold5 is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful silicon Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The company is offering the device in three options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage.
So far, the device has been working smoothly and I am loving flex cam mode, which allows you attend online meetings hands free. You just have to place the phone on the table and just sit back without having to hold the device or put any book or supporting article to make phone steady and stable on a platform.
Even the taskbar too is just a good value addition. It brings the feel of using computer on a phone. You get quick access to most used apps and users can add up to four apps. And, if you find the task bar distracting, he/she can hide it by long pressing on that place. If you wan to recall it back, just long press at the bottom of the screen. It reappears immediately.
There is also two hand drag and drop for using apps side-by-side on the Fold5.
In other aspects and day-to-day activities, I have not faced any issues to complain about so far.
The Fold5 houses a 4,400mAh battery and is expected to deliver a full day battery life under normal usage.
It supports 25W fast charging. The device can charge from zero up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. The device also supports wireless charging and reverse PowerSharing too. However, the customer has to buy the charger separately or else rely on the older device's power adaptor unit.
The device runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5 series OS and we expect it to get the Android 14-based OneUI 6 really soon.
It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is guaranteed to get four OS upgrades up to 2027 and an additional year of software security support.
Camera hardware
In total, the Galaxy Z Fold5 houses five cameras.
As said earlier, the display features 10MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.2um, FOV: 85-degree). Inside it has 4MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-degree) under-display sensor
And, it houses a main triple camera on the back-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123-degree) + 50MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85-degree) and a 10MP Telephoto Camera (PDAF, f/2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom) with LED flash.
All the cameras work great in the sunlight and so far not much to complain about. But, will need to assess how they perform in low light at night and under controlled light conditions indoors.
Initial thoughts
With the Galaxy Z Fold5, the company has done a good job of bringing valuable addition such as flex mode features, two-handed drag and drop, improved task bar that make good use of the foldable display both for fun and some serious work too. And, with improved durability, the phone will be able to serve the owner for several years.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively.
The company is offering the top-end 1TB model only Icy Blue, and the other two 256GB and 512GB variants in three colours-- Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.
