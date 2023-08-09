Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: First impression

Recently, Samsung launched the company's most premium phone Galaxy Z Fold5 along with Z Flip5, Watch6, and Tab S9 tablet series in India.

I have received the Galaxy Z Fold5 for review. I have been using it for a few hours and here are my initial thoughts on the latest foldable phone from the house of Samsung.

Design, build quality, and display

Like the Flip5, the Fold5 too retains most of the design elements of its predecessor. But, it is slimmer. weighs light and yet is more durable than any other iterations before.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 features armoured alumnium rail around the display. Even the hinge holding the two display panels is sturdier too. I can notice it when unfurling the display, as it takes a bit more effort to open the wide. Also, there is very less space when two panels or close. Even at the hinge too, there is very little space for dust to sneak in.

Add to that the device is IPX8 rated and this means it can sustain accidental drops in the swimming pool and water splashes too.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is protected by Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield on the display against scratches.