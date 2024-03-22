Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 series in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Friday (March 22) launched the Galaxy Book4 series in India.
The new Samsung laptop sports a slim design and comes encased in a metal body. It weighs around 1.55kg.
It flaunts a 15.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflective coating and vision booster. The latter can enable the display to automatically adjust the brightness as per the light conditions of the environment. The screen is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass shield.
It comes with Windows 11 OS and supports ChatGPT-powered Copilot assistant. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Book4 with two CPU options-- Intel Core 5 and Core 7-- with Intel graphics. It supports up to 1TB expandable SSD storage and comes in two RAM options--8GB and 16GB.
The new Galaxy Book4 supports two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one HDMI, an RJ45 port, a microSD card slot, and one audio jack.
Like on the Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has incorporated Artificial Intelligence-powered Galaxy Video Editor and Photo Remaster tools. The latter allows users to turn old blurred low-quality images to sharp and clear. It also offers an editing option to remove unwanted light and shade from photos.
The price of the new Galaxy Book4 series starts at Rs 74,900. As part of the launch offer, Samsung is providing cashback worth Rs 5,000 or an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4000 on the purchase of Galaxy Book4. It is available in two colours-- gray and silver.
(Published 22 March 2024, 15:46 IST)