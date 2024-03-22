Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 series in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Friday (March 22) launched the Galaxy Book4 series in India.

The new Samsung laptop sports a slim design and comes encased in a metal body. It weighs around 1.55kg.

It flaunts a 15.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflective coating and vision booster. The latter can enable the display to automatically adjust the brightness as per the light conditions of the environment. The screen is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass shield.

It comes with Windows 11 OS and supports ChatGPT-powered Copilot assistant. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Book4 with two CPU options-- Intel Core 5 and Core 7-- with Intel graphics. It supports up to 1TB expandable SSD storage and comes in two RAM options--8GB and 16GB.