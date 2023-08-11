Home
technology

Samsung offers sneak peek at Android 14-based One UI 6

For now, the One UI 6 beta programme for the Galaxy S23 series is available in select regions including the US, Germany, and South Korea
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 09:28 IST

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Friday (August 11) launched One UI 6 beta programme for the Galaxy S23 series, offering fans a glimpse at the upcoming software's user interface.

Based on Android 14, One UI 6 comes with a lot of refreshing new features, redesigned interface, and more.

Big changes include Quick Panel, which includes a revamped layout that makes it hassle-free for users to access the most used features. Samsung Galaxy phone owners will be able to adjust screen visibility on the go as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel.

Also, there is a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung One UI 6's Quick Panel feature</p></div>

Samsung One UI 6's Quick Panel feature

Samsung

And, users will be able to set their phones' lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines. Some interesting features include a calming photo of a forest in Sleep Mode. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users preselect a camera mode and a storage location – like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots.

For now, Samsung One UI 6 beta program is available in the United States, Germany, and South Korea. It will be expanded to more regions including India soon.

(Published 11 August 2023, 09:28 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungGalaxy Phones

