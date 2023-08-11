Samsung offers sneak peek at Android 14-based One UI 6

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Friday (August 11) launched One UI 6 beta programme for the Galaxy S23 series, offering fans a glimpse at the upcoming software's user interface.

Based on Android 14, One UI 6 comes with a lot of refreshing new features, redesigned interface, and more.

Big changes include Quick Panel, which includes a revamped layout that makes it hassle-free for users to access the most used features. Samsung Galaxy phone owners will be able to adjust screen visibility on the go as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel.

Also, there is a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.