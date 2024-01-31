Samsung to bring crash detection feature to select Galaxy phones soon

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled new Galaxy S24 series and the devices just hit stores today (January 31) around the world. They feature a full-fledged generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) assistant Galaxy AI to deliver a better user experience than any rival branded phones.

Now, a new report has emerged that Samsung has plans to bring a potential life-saving vehicle 'crash detection' feature to its premium phones.

Android Police while digging through the system app code in One UI 6.1 called 'MoccaMobile', discovered the 'Car Crash Detect Wakeup' sensor on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It has to be noted that the 'Car Crash Detect Wakeup' sensor is not a standalone component, but a hub that can take inputs from a gyroscope, and accelerometer of the device. The latter two are usually used for the phone to autorotate the screen from portrait to landscape mode for viewing. The inputs from the same sensors can also be used to detect if the person is moving in a vehicle. If it senses sudden stoppage with loud noise (via microphone), the phone will trigger an SOS alert.

The presence of Car Crash Detect Wakeup coding instruction on One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra indicates Samsung may introduce a life-saving feature sooner or later.