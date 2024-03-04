Samsung unveils Galaxy F15 with triple-camera in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday unveiled the new line of Galaxy F15 series in India.

The Galaxy F15 that comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED-based screen with an Infinity-V display design, supports 90Hz refresh rate.

It also features a hybrid dual-SIM slot (one nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The new Samsung phone houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charging capability.