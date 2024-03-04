Samsung unveils Galaxy F15 with triple-camera in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday unveiled the new line of Galaxy F15 series in India.
The Galaxy F15 that comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED-based screen with an Infinity-V display design, supports 90Hz refresh rate.
It also features a hybrid dual-SIM slot (one nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The new Samsung phone houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charging capability.
The Galaxy F14 successor boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP ( f/1.8 aperture) with a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 13MP (f/2.0) for selfies and video calling.
Samsung Galaxy F15 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
The Galaxy F15 runs Android 14-based OneUI 6 OS and is guaranteed to get at least four years of Android OS updates (up to 2028) and an additional year of security software support (up to 2029). With long-term software support, Samsung hopes to build brand loyalty among consumers.
The company is offering the device in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999 and 14,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--ash black, groovy violet, jazzy green-- on Samsung e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores across India from March 11 onwards. On select bank cards,
There is also a special early sale on March 4 on Flipkart and based on stock availability. Customers who purchase the Galaxy F15 with Samsung Travel Adapter can buy the latter worth Rs 1,299 for just Rs 299.
(Published 04 March 2024, 09:47 IST)