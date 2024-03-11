Samsung unveils new Galaxy A35, A55 5G series in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (March 11) unveiled new premium mid-range phones Galaxy A35 and A55 5G series in India.

Both the new Galaxy A35 and A55 feature the same design language. They sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster technology. And, on the back, they feature a triple camera module.

But, the new smartphones differ in terms of processor and camera hardware.

The Galaxy A55 features Exynos 1480 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calls.

Galaxy A35 5G comes with an Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus and OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) backed by 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera (f/2.2).