Samsung unveils new Galaxy A35, A55 5G series in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (March 11) unveiled new premium mid-range phones Galaxy A35 and A55 5G series in India.
Both the new Galaxy A35 and A55 feature the same design language. They sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster technology. And, on the back, they feature a triple camera module.
But, the new smartphones differ in terms of processor and camera hardware.
The Galaxy A55 features Exynos 1480 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calls.
Galaxy A35 5G comes with an Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus and OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) backed by 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera (f/2.2).
Both Galaxy A35 and A55 come with video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that ensures still photos and videos are crisp and stable even when filming while walking or running.
The new Galaxy A-series phones come with a 5,000mAh battery. They run Android 14-based One UI 6.1 OS. The company has promised to offer a minimum of four years of Android OS updates (up to 2028) and an additional year of software security support (for up to 2029) to the new devices.
The new Galaxy A55 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
They also come with an user privacy feature-- Auto Blocker. When switched on, it can block app installations from unauthorized sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to the device while connected by USB cable.
New Galaxy A series devices also feature Security and Privacy Dashboard. It is a one-stop destination to see and control which app is accessing the phone's data, microphone and camera and if need be, withdraw any permissions.
Add to that the new Galaxy devices boast Samsung Knox, a multi-layer security platform to protect sensitive data such as passwords, and credit/debit card details stored in the phone from cyber threats such as malware.
Samsung is expected to reveal the price and availability details of the new Galaxy A35 and A55 series later this month.
(Published 11 March 2024, 13:49 IST)