<p>As the Chinese company marks its 30th anniversary, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-unveils-v60-series-with-triple-camera-in-india-3678664">Vivo unveiled</a> the Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality (MR) headgear.</p><p>Vivo said it took four years of testing to design the fully functional MR headgear in a compact form factor, so that it can be used for hours without any discomfort.</p><p>It weighs around 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm. It is said to be 26 per cent smaller than the current crop of MR sets available in the global markets.</p>.Google launches Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a series.<p>Vision Discovery Edition comes in four sizes of light seal and eight foam padding options to ensure an optimal fit and long-lasting comfort, even during extended wear or active movement.</p><p>It runs on Vivo's propreitary OriginOS Vision, which is optimised with sensors to support natural and intuitive hand gestures. Also, on the in-built screen, the information will appear seamlessly in the surrounding space, allowing users to shift from traditional 'tap-through-screen' interactions to 'move-and-pinch' gestures.</p>.<p>With 1.5-degree high-precision eye-tracking, 26 degrees of freedom in fingertip gesture recognition, and a vertical tracking range of 175-degree, users can enjoy intuitive and responsive controls. Additionally, its Dual Micro-OLED screens deliver 8K binocular resolution. It supports 94 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and DeltaE<2 colour accuracy, producing visuals comparable to professional cinema monitors. </p><p>"Binocular brightness and colour consistency calibration was also performed, with the binocular brightness difference ≤ 2nits and the binocular chromaticity difference ΔE < 2 to reduce the discomfort caused by binocular visual differences," Vivo said.</p><p>Vivo Vision MR set is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 21 processor. Compared to the previous generation, it delivers up to 2.5x GPU performance and 8x AI performance, promising immersive visual and interactive experiences.</p><p>It can support panoramic viewing from any angle. This will be great for users to watch live sports and e-sports broadcasts from different angles or in split-screen mode without missing any of the action. For media entertainment, it can even generate a 120-foot theatre screen as well.</p><p>Like iPhones, which are capable of recording high-resolution spatial videos for the Vision Pro headset, Vivo will enable similar 3D recording capability for the X100 Ultra and X200 Ultra phones, for Vision Discovery Edition.</p><p>The company has not revealed the price of the Vision Discovery Edition yet, but will soon begin to offer a trial option for customers at Vivo's experience centres in mulitple cities in China from August 22. Based on the feedback, the company is expected to launch a commercial variant of the Vision series MR headset in the near future.</p>.Google unveils premium Android-powered Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro Fold .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>