With Gemini update, Google's Bard AI chatbot goes a level up against ChatGPT

For Google, 2023 would have been a forgetful year, as it was struggling to match against OpenAI's generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) bot ChatGPT. But, to everyone's surprise, the search engine giant' DeepMind team on Wednesday (December 6) announced a new advanced multi-modal Large Language Model Gemini. It is touted to be better than ChatGPT 4 in most of the performance benchmarks.

Google is betting big on the latest LLM Gemini and believes it can bring big revolution in the fields of science and engineering. And, as Google has plans to bring it Bard through updates to Search and Pixel phones, will significantly improve the productivity of the people.

"This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company. I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead, and for the opportunities Gemini will unlock for people everywhere," said Sundar Pichai, CEO, of Alphabet Inc. & Google.

Google's Gemini 1.0 LLM is being offered in three forms-- Ultra, Pro, and Nano. Gemini Ultra, the most advanced language model is suited for big data centres and research studies, while Gemini Pro is for computers, and Google Search, for all users.

And, Gemini Nano is tailor-made for smaller gadgets such as smartphones. Gemini Nano is capable of performing on-device without any need for internet connectivity