World Mental Health Day 2023: Mental wellness features of iPhones, Watches, you should know

Two and half years ago Covid-19 outbreak devasted the world killing millions of people. Later, to control the spread of the Coronavirus, governments globally put lockdowns, causing economic downturn and uncertainty, causing huge mental stress to all.

World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates World Mental Health Day on October 10. The ultimate intention is to bring global awareness and remove the social stigma around mental well-being.

Now, more and more people are coming forward to seek help for depression and stress to balance their personal and work lives, than ever before.

Smart hardware makers are offering dedicated mental well-being features on their products to help owners lead a balanced life. Among them, Apple comes at the top for giving top priority to iPhones, iPads, and Watches.

If you are not aware, here are mental well-being features of Apple devices:

1) State of Mind:

Apple allows users to log the state of their mind in terms of moods and emotions. Users can mark them by just selecting a particular type of emoticons. The report will let the user know if he/she is under depression/stress and need assistance.

Here's how to enable State of Mind feature on iPhone/iPad:

Step 1: Open the Health app on your Apple device.

Step 2: On iPhone, tap Browse/ If using an iPad, tap to open the sidebar.

Step 3: Tap Mental Wellbeing, then tap State of Mind.

Step 4: First-time user >> Tap Get Started. Otherwise, tap Log.

Step 4: Select Emotion to log how you're feeling right now or Mood to log how you've felt overall today

On Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Mindfulness app

Step 2: Tap State of Mind, then tap Log how you're feeling right now or Log how you've felt overall today

Step 3: Turn the Digital Crown to select a feeling, then tap the checkmark in the upper right.

Step 4: Select any optional words that best describe this feeling, then tap the checkmark in the upper right.

Step 5: Select any optional words for what has the biggest impact on you, then tap the checkmark in the upper right.

Apple device owners can set reminders to get notifications to log their state of mind.

Step 1: On the iPhone/iPad, open the Health app, then tap Browse.

Step 2: Tap Mental Wellbeing, then tap State of Mind.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Options.

Step 4: Choose to be reminded During Your Day, at the End of Day, or you can tap Add Reminder to set a specific time.