Google brings India-first AI-powered localised features to Maps app

Google Maps is the most used navigation mobile application around the world including India. None of the competitors come close to offering a user-friendly interface to explore cities and even rural regions.

It should be noted that In India, Google has managed to map millions of kilometers of urban and rural roads, covering 300 million plus buildings. On average, users make more than 50 million searches across multiple languages, covering over 2.5 billion km of directions every single day on Google Maps in the subcontinent.

In the past several years, Google has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and this has helped around 30 million business owners. Most importantly, thanks to features such as business hours, photos, videos, and reviews, has helped several millions of users make informed decisions to make purchases on stores published on Google Maps.

Now, Google Maps will get even better and offer more localised solutions to users in India.

Google Maps is getting Address Descriptors, an India-first feature that offers richer information on pinned locations.

For instance, if a person has moved to a new place in an unfamiliar suburban region and wants to invite his friends for his housewarming ceremony, he/she shares a pinned location on Google Maps. But, the guests have to do multiple stoppages to get guidance by locals to reach that exact location.

Here where Address Descriptors come in to play to reduce the stress of navigating through complicated streets of Indian cities and suburban regions.

Address Descriptors on Google Maps uses a combination of machine learning signals and AI, to offer at least five popular land marks nearest to the pinned location. This way, users can reach the final destination with less hassle.