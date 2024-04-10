Google brings new 'Find My Device' app; can track offline devices

Search engine giant Google has finally launched the new and improved 'Find My Device' app for Android phones.

The key aspect of the new 'Find My Device' is that it can detect a phone even if it is turned off. Also, device owners can even locate paired accessories such as earphones and smart tags.

Erik Kay, VP of Engineering, Android confirmed that the new Find My Device will be available first in the US and Canada, and expanded to more regions in the coming months.

Here's how to find a lost Android phone even if it is switched off:

Firstly, the user has to enable find offline devices in the settings

Step 1: Open Settings >> Google Services

Step 2: Go to All Services (if tabs exist) or else you will directly find Find My Device.

Step 3: Select 'Find your offline devices' >> tap 'With the network in all areas' or 'With the network in high-traffic areas only'

The Android device owner should grant permission for 'Location' access to 'Find My Device' at all times and ensure to turn on the device's Bluetooth.

It should be noted that the devices in the network use Bluetooth to scan for nearby items. If they detect any items (tagged as lost), they securely send the locations where they detected them to Find My Device. Every Android device on the planet does the same to help others find their offline items when they’re detected nearby.