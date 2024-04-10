Google brings new 'Find My Device' app; can track offline devices

Search engine giant Google has finally launched the new and improved 'Find My Device' app for Android phones.
The key aspect of the new 'Find My Device' is that it can detect a phone even if it is turned off. Also, device owners can even locate paired accessories such as earphones and smart tags.
Erik Kay, VP of Engineering, Android confirmed that the new Find My Device will be available first in the US and Canada, and expanded to more regions in the coming months.
Here's how to find a lost Android phone even if it is switched off:
Firstly, the user has to enable find offline devices in the settings
Step 1: Open Settings >> Google Services
Step 2: Go to All Services (if tabs exist) or else you will directly find Find My Device.
Step 3: Select 'Find your offline devices' >> tap 'With the network in all areas' or 'With the network in high-traffic areas only'
The Android device owner should grant permission for 'Location' access to 'Find My Device' at all times and ensure to turn on the device's Bluetooth.
It should be noted that the devices in the network use Bluetooth to scan for nearby items. If they detect any items (tagged as lost), they securely send the locations where they detected them to Find My Device. Every Android device on the planet does the same to help others find their offline items when they’re detected nearby.
Google Find My Device app lists all the devices linked to Gmail account of the device owner.
Credit: Google
It is developed with focus on full security to user privacy. The location details are fully encrypted and no company will have access to it as well.
Google, Apple and other technology majors such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, Eufy Security, and Pebblebee have collaborated to develop a universal mechanism to detect lost or misplaced devices including phones, earphones, smart tags and other accessories.
Also, this new Find My Device network will also be able to detect and eliminate unknown Bluetooth-based trackers.
Lately, there is increased use of such gadgets to illegally follow people, particularly estranged partners to stalk their former spouse. They usually slip in AirTag or any Bluetooth-based tag in to the crevices of vehicle seats or handbags/backpacks.
But with new Find My Device app, it will automatically alerts the user that a Bluetooth tracker is following you and even help you find.
When a user get a alert, it will offer an option to tap 'Play sound' and the tracker will make a noise to help he/she locate it without the owner of the tracker knowing. Then the user can detect and destroy the tracker.
In related news, Google has confirmed that Sony, JBL and others will soon begin rolling out updates to respective headphones and earbuds to make them detectable on Find My Device.
Later this year, Bluetooth tags from eufy, Jio, Motorola and more will also support the Find My Device app.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.