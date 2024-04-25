Google invites entrepreneurs for AI startup mentorship programme

Google on Thursday (April 25) announced to start of the new edition of the 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First' programme in India.
Search engine giant will offer mentorship to entrepreneurs of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-centred startups. It includes three months of training in design, marketing, and leadership.
Also, the founders and their subordinates get access to Google's advanced AI and machine learning (ML) tools and get an opportunity to meet domain experts to refine their products.
If the product has the potential to solve real-world problems in agriculture, science, health and other important sectors, Google will offer equity-free support to startups.
For the uninitiated, equity-free support means financial aid that doesn't require a business to give up equity or ownership.
One of the most notable beneficiaries of the previous mentorship programmes is immunitoAI, a biotech startup that leverages AI to discover antibodies and try to cure the patient in the shortest possible time.
The new emerging startup SpoofSense, which helps customers combat identity fraud is another popular alumini of Google accelerator.
Google's previous batch of Google for Startups Accelerator mentorship.
Interested startups can register for the Google programme (here). As per eligibility criteria, the company should be based in India. And, AI should be in their core solution or product, including generative AI.
And, it has to be Seed or Series A stage category firm to become eligible to apply for the mentorship.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 25 April 2024, 12:30 IST)