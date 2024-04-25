Google invites entrepreneurs for AI startup mentorship programme

Google on Thursday (April 25) announced to start of the new edition of the 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First' programme in India.

Search engine giant will offer mentorship to entrepreneurs of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-centred startups. It includes three months of training in design, marketing, and leadership.

Also, the founders and their subordinates get access to Google's advanced AI and machine learning (ML) tools and get an opportunity to meet domain experts to refine their products.

If the product has the potential to solve real-world problems in agriculture, science, health and other important sectors, Google will offer equity-free support to startups.