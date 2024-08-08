Google-Kantar study sheds interesting insights on digital news readership in India

With the increase of smartphones in India, more and more people are consuming news digitally than ever before. Most of them are ready to pay for premium quality news, says the study carried by Google and market analysis firm Kantar

Google-Kantar jointly released the research study-- 'The Indian News Consumer: Willingness to Pay and Key Drivers'-- at the Google News Summit in New Delhi.

It revealed that around 67 per cent of subscribers cited "reliable content" as a primary factor in their decision to subscribe.

It also noted that 'news in the preferred language' is a highly valued content element across various Indian language groups, including Hindi (67 per cent), Bengali (75 per cent), Tamil (63 per cent), and Gujarati (79 per cent).