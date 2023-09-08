Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 8, 8 Pro ahead of launch

Last week, Google announced that the company is ready to showcase the new generation Pixel 8, 8 Pro on October 4. With less than a month before the official reveal, the search engine giant has offered a sneak peek at upcoming devices.
Google took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to show the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro along with the Pixel Watch 2. The new smartphones look good. There is a definite change in design elements.
Though it retains the trademark horizontal camera module visor on the back, the Pixel 8 looks more curvaceous. It is widely reported that the internal hardware and camera will be getting big upgrades too. There is speculation that the new phone may also come with a temperature sensor.
The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may come with 6.7-inch and 6.17-inch screen sizes and come with the next-generation Tensor G3 chipset.
The top-end model is expected to feature a triple camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and an 11MP front camera.
Whereas the Pixel 8 is said to feature -- 50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide sensor-- with LED flash on the rear side.
Both devices are expected to come with an 11MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.
Pixel 8 may come with a 4,485mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature a 4,950mAh battery.
On the other hand, Pixel Watch 2 would see minimal changes in design compared to the predecessor but will come with improved battery life and a faster efficient processor along with standard health tracking features including SpO2 reading, heart rate monitor, and more.
Google will also be launching new Pixel Buds Pro (2nd Gen) earphones too. It is expected to come with improved driver and enhanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.