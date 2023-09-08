Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 8, 8 Pro ahead of launch

Last week, Google announced that the company is ready to showcase the new generation Pixel 8, 8 Pro on October 4. With less than a month before the official reveal, the search engine giant has offered a sneak peek at upcoming devices.

Google took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to show the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro along with the Pixel Watch 2. The new smartphones look good. There is a definite change in design elements.

Though it retains the trademark horizontal camera module visor on the back, the Pixel 8 looks more curvaceous. It is widely reported that the internal hardware and camera will be getting big upgrades too. There is speculation that the new phone may also come with a temperature sensor.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may come with 6.7-inch and 6.17-inch screen sizes and come with the next-generation Tensor G3 chipset.

The top-end model is expected to feature a triple camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and an 11MP front camera.

Whereas the Pixel 8 is said to feature -- 50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide sensor-- with LED flash on the rear side.

Both devices are expected to come with an 11MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.