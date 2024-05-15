Google’s generative AI ‘Project Astra’ bot to take on GPT-4o

Just a day before I/O 2024 event, OpenAI showcased the new GPT-4o. It is capable of understanding queries in any combination of text, images and audio and respond with the same mode.

All the demo videos of the GPT-4o were flawless. The chatbot was able to understand complex queries and managed to interact with human-like voice and reasoning capabilities.

On Tuesday (May 14), Google showcased latest versions of Gemini Large Language Models (Nano, Pro and Advanced). It also offered a sneak peek at Project Astra, its latest advancements in generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI), that can match with OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model.

Developed by the Google DeepMind team, Project Astra will be incorporated to the Gemini chatbot app on Android phones. It runs on advanced speech models to be able to understand and have long conversations with device owners to performs multiple tasks with less time.