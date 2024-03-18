Here's how generative AI-based customer feedback is helping PepsiCo deliver

Global markets are caught up in a sort of new urgency to fetch the most accurate content for consumers using artificial intelligence, which has promptly occupied space in several sectors. The food sector is one such area where beverages and snack maker PepsiCo is experimenting with generative AI or GenAI.

GenAI is an advanced tool which offers an ocean of options for content creators with a simple and handy user interface. In a recent interaction with the Economic Times, Athina Kanioura, the chief strategy and transformation officer of PepsiCo, said that the company is benefitting big time using AI in its marketing and customer feedback analysis.

With a net worth of over $200 billion as on March 2024, PepsiCo caters to consumers globally with its diverse brands, including Pepsi cold drinks, Tropicana juices, and Lays potato chips. With a business this massive, the company has been using GenAI to collect feedback from its customers, based on which it has been incorporating changes in its product displays, messages, and interestingly— the flavour as well.

Citing an example of Cheetos where such a process of using GenAI was put to use, Kanioura told ET that such AI-driven feedback collection helped Cheetos improvise on "the shape and flavour" of the edible product. She then goes on to say that such a mechanism has also helped Pepsico in terms of accelerating sales. "We saw a 15 per cent increase in market penetration with GenAI," Kanioura said referring to the profitability registered by the company in marketing and sales.