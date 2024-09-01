Here's how old electronic devices can be reused for several purposes

Old electronic devices such as tablets and laptops which are not in the best of condition anymore often lie around and gather dust. These devices add to electronic waste or e-waste.

However instead of throwing away old devices, there are several ways in which they could be re-purposed.

First and foremost recycle these devices could be recycled, often while buying a new device, the company/seller will buy an old device for a nominal price. This is a good way of ensuring that old devices do not lie around in the house and the device could either be refurbished or recycled.

An article in The Indian Express, lists a few good ways to re-use old gadgets. One such method is to use it as an e-book reader. An old tablet for example might be not be able load games quickly but using it to read books or articles will help to conserve charge of your new devices.

Old tablets or laptops could also be given to children or passed on from from one sibling to another. These devices could be used for educational purposes or used to complete school projects or simply maintain notes.