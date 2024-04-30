Nokia phone manufacturer HMD to launch affordable smartphone line in India soon

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is all geared up to launch the company's own branded phones in India soon.
The company confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). "Launching our first smartphone in India will be a historical moment for us." said HMD India.
It did not reveal the name of the phone, but it is widely reported that the company might introduce a rebranded version of the recently announced 'Pulse' series in India.
(1/4)— HMD India (@HMDdevicesIN) April 29, 2024
Launching our first smartphone in India will be a historical moment for us.
And this is your chance to be a part of it! 🥳 📱
Participate in the #HMDNameOurSmartphone contest and you could be one of the first five owners of HMD India’s first smartphone! 🎁🎁 pic.twitter.com/n94to0aLMC
Last week, HMD had unveiled three variants of Pulse series phones — Pulse, Pulse+ and Pulse Pro. All three phones feature the same design language, display size, processor, and battery capacity. But, they differ in a few aspects, such as camera hardware and charging speed.
The high-end Pulse Pro houses dual cameras — the main camera is a 50MP one with a 2MP depth sensor and LED flash on the back. The phone also features a 50MP selfie camera.
In comparison, the regular HMD Pulse features a dual 13 MP AF camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera.
HMD Pulse series phones.
Credit: HMD
On the other hand, the Pulse+ houses a better 50 MP AF Dual Camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.
An interesting aspect of the new devices is that they come with a removable 5,000mAh battery. This is the company's eco-friendly initiative to allow customers to replace old batteries instead of having to buy a new phone.
The new HMD Pulse series phones feature a 6.65-inch HD+(1612x720p) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 water-splash resistant rating.
Under the hood, they come with a 12nm Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM (virtually expandable up to 8GB), 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and Android 14 OS. The devices are guaranteed to get two Android OS updates.
The prices of HMD Pulse, Pulse+ and Pulse Pro start at €139 (approx. Rs 12,376), €159 (around Rs 14,157) and €179 (roughly Rs 15,938) in Europe.
Reports have indicated that company, which already assembles Nokia phone through local supply partners such as Foxconn, is likely to manufacture new phones in India. So, the new HMD handsets will be reasonably priced and affordable.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.