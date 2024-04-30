Nokia phone manufacturer HMD to launch affordable smartphone line in India soon

Makers of Nokia handsets, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is all geared up to launch the company's own branded phones in India soon.

The company confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). "Launching our first smartphone in India will be a historical moment for us." said HMD India.

It did not reveal the name of the phone, but it is widely reported that the company might introduce a rebranded version of the recently announced 'Pulse' series in India.